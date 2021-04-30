The Big Shot with Bethenny cast revealed - meet Nicole, Ashley and co!











HBO has turned their cameras to a line-up of business moguls, as they compete to work alongside entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel.

The competition will be hosted by the Real Housewives of New York star, the founder of multi-million dollar cocktail business Skinnygirl.

Budding entrepreneurs have showcased their best skills in the industry, all for a chance to be second-in-command to Bethenny.

So, who is taking part in The Big Shot with Bethenny? We have the line-up…

Nicole Rose Stillings

Nicole is an entrepreneur, DJ, podcaster and mentor.

Based in New York and Florida, she is the host of Big Queen Energy, a podcast on mindsets, habits and manifestation.

The HBO Max star is on the UNICEF NextGen board, and is a dog mom to Frenchie/Boston Disco The Dawg.

Ashley Mattianese

Ashley is a product development specialist for jewelry brand Mejuri.

Based in New York, she has been working there since December 2019, which has involved creating research and development processes.

She formerly worked at Macy’s as a senior product development assistant, and has interned at Tory Burch and TheLoDown by Lo Bosworth.

Jenna Leveille

Jenna runs a health and website company called Getting Closer Every Day.

The business founder launched the company, which has reached over 3 million people, after she lost 140lbs in 18 months in 2013.

Entrepreneur Jenna is based in Denver, Colorado, has 20 years of sales and management experience.

She also claims on her LinkedIn page that she has a proven record of vastly exceeding sales and revenue goals.

Milokssy Resto

Milokssy is a working mom from Harlem Heights.

Nicknamed “Milo”, the on-screen entrepreneur is a dog mom to Zeus, and appears to be happily married.

She is currently fundraising for New York frontline medical responders, and has raised over $1.3K of her $10K goal.

Correy Kaiten

Correy is a fashion designer from New York, according to LinkedIn.

The Majority Rules business mogul also worked at Verizon, a technology solutions company.

Currently in a relationship, Correy formerly studied at Kingsborough Community College, after attending Lafayette High School.

He grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Correy appears to keep his social media profiles fairly private.

Wendy Cartegena

Wendy is a UCLA alumni who is now behind a stock market firm.

She is the founder of Invested Millennial, which aims to demystify investing for women, and looks at stock market basics, market news and trends.

The HBO Max star is also a dog mom to Riya the Rottweiler and several other pets, and appears to enjoy travelling.

Looking at her Instagram, Wendy revealed that she is a cancer survivor, and thanked her family and friends for a recent health scare.

