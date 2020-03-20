Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Cowboy Way has been renewed for a sixth season following the success of its previous series.

The Western-themed show follows cowboys who work hard to build and take care of their own cattle businesses. Plus, they all live according to old-fashioned codes that every cowboy must follow and comply with.

Naturally, viewers have been excited about the return of the series – but who are the three cowboys on the INSP show?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Cowboy Way season 6 cast.

The Cowboy Way: Cast

Bubba Thompson

Cody Harris

Chris “Booger” Brown

Bubba Thompson

Bubba is a rancher and experienced carpenter from Alabama.

In 2015, he married his partner Kaley and the two are parents to their daughter Andie.

Bubba and his wife are owners of the Faith Cattle Company – a family-run cattle business where they also offer spices and herb seasonings.

You can follow his cowboy adventures on Instagram.

Cody Harris

Cody might be young for a rancher, but he already has a lot of experience for his years.

He is a professional rodeo cowboy with several championships under his belt, while his wife Misty is a champion barrel racer. The two are parents to their son Carter.

Cody runs the Full Moon Cattle company in Alabama. Plus, following his stint on The Cowboy Way he’s more active on Instagram which you can find @officialcodyharris.

Chris “Booger” Brown

Apart from being a good rancher, Booger is also an experienced horseman.

In fact, he’s well-known in his local town for his knowledge and horse training skills.

Booger is a fourth-generation cowboy and is proud to continue the business and traditions of his family.

He lives in Geneva, Alabama with his wife Jaclyn and their son Matthew. There, he runs the Booger Brown Cattle which is a horsemanship clinic.

For more information on the work he does, you can visit his website.

