The Real World cast ages now - reunion series airs almost 30 years later!

It will return on Paramount, with its cast members from 1992 revisiting the place they lived in together before – with some former issues resurfacing.

The team of seven, who are now parents and professionals, are set to discuss what it was like to film the first season together.

Let’s have a look at how old the cast are now – almost 30 years on!

It just hit me that in 1988 I decided I wanted to be a director. In 1992 I saw the first Real World and became obsessed with living in NYC. In 1998 I started NYU film school (only place I applied). This reunion is making me feel feelings. — Ryan Case (@film114) March 4, 2021

Norman Korpi

53

Norman is an American painter, fashion designer, and filmmaker.

Best known for his appearance on The Real World, he went on to star in spin-offs, including two seasons of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

He also began work in advertising and created Gay Entertainment Television, and has freelanced in production design for several TV shows.

Julie Gentry

48

Julie has been married to chef Joshua Gentry since 1998, and is a mum to Noah, 19, and daughter Phoebe.

The Alabama-born star appeared on The Real World aged 18.

Since the show, she has continued to teach dance and pursue acting.

Becky Blasband

53

Becky is an American singer-songwriter and screenwriter.

Born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, she went on to live in London and Southern France from 2015 until 2017.

She then returned to the U.S. to record her album Here with Danny Uzilevsky at his studio Allegiant Records, in San Anselmo, California.

Kevin Powell

54

Kevin is an American writer, civil and human rights activist, poet, journalist, public speaker, filmmaker, politician, and entrepreneur.

He is the author of 14 books, including The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy’s Journey into Manhood and When We Free the World published in 2020.

Kevin interviewed public figures such as Tupac Shakur to General Colin Powell, when he was a former senior writer for VIBE magazine.

Andre Comeau

49

Andre is a hard rock music artist based in Los Angeles, California.

His recent project includes new EP Wrong Within, released in 2020.

The former Reigndance band vocalist is known as the “the rocker guy” on The Real World, and went solo in 2004.

He now sings folk and bluegrass music with the Andre Comeau Band.

Heather Gardner

50

Heather is an American rap artist, known professionally as Heather B.

She was formerly a member of hip hop group Boogie Down Productions.

In 1996, she released her first album Takin’ Mine, before signing with MCA Records, along with another album in 2002 called Eternal Affairs.

This led to another album release called Open Bar. Now, she is working as a Sirius XM radio host.

Heather also appeared in film The Wedding Video directed by Norman Korpi, and a 2005 television advert for America Online anti-virus software.

Eric Nies

49

Eric is a former American model who appeared on The Grind and Confessions of a Teen Idol following The Real World.

He is now a licensed CyberScan quantum energy practitioner, and a licensed Doctor of Pastoral Science and Medicine.

Eric has also worked as a life, health, nutrition and wellness facilitator, a spiritual guide, and an addiction rehabilitation facilitator for over 10 years.

