Netflix’s The Ultimatum is returning with a twist: season 2 features an all-queer cast who are testing whether to remain together forever.

A new batch of couples are ready to either marry or move in the new season of The Ultimatum. Named The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the upcoming installment features an all-queer cast of female and non-binary stars.

Like pairs in The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, one partner is ready to tie the knot, while the other is hesitant to make things legal. So to decide whether to commit forever, the couples will split for eight weeks as they date other co-stars.

The cast must choose whether to break up or marry, so let’s get acquainted with the Netflix stars making the decision of a lifetime.

© 2023

The cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Queer Love follows the journey of five couples:

Mal Wright (she/her/they)

© 2023

Age: 36

Partner: Yoly Rojas

Instagram: @igobymal

TikTok: @igobymal_

Fun fact: Her mom is of Chinese and Jamaican background

Mal Wright appears on The Ultimatum with her partner of three years, Yoly. Unlike Yoly, Mal isn’t sure about settling down yet as they want more financial stability before starting a family.

The couple met at Chicago Pride and have gone through a move to Seattle, a breakup, and a reconciliation.

Yoly Rojas (she/her)

© 2023

Age: 34

Job: Fashion stylist

Partner: Mal Wright

Instagram: @yolyredrum

Fun fact: She is fluent in Spanish

Based in Seattle, Yoly is a freelance stylist and wardrobe consultant.

After graduating from Northeastern Illinois University in communication, she went on to become a stylist at Barneys New York and Neiman Marcus, before relocating to her current city.

You’ll find her sharing fashion tips on Instagram or hanging out with her pup, Margaux.

Lexi Goldberg (she/her)

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Age: 25

Job: Only Fans creator

Partner: Raelyn Cheung-Sutton

Instagram: @lexicgoldberg

TikTok: @lexicgoldberg

Fun fact: She was once called “our generation’s Pam Anderson”

Content creator Lexi Cayla is “130 per cent ready” to walk down the aisle with Raelyn after three years of dating. Their modern love story began on Bumble and started dating after a night out in West Hollywood.

She graduated from the University Of Southern California in 2019; she was ranked at the top of her class and completed her undergraduate and graduate degree in four years.

Goldberg is active on Instagram, Twitter, and Tikok, but most of her content is published on OnlyFans.

Raelyn Cheung-Sutton (she/her)

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Age: 28

Job: Software engineer

Partner: Lexi Goldberg

Instagram: @raelyn_cs

Fun fact: She was a member of her college basketball team

Raelyn “Rae” has the tendency to overanalyze, which is an issue for her partner Lexi, who is ready to say “I do”.

That’s not the only contrast between them; Rae is a software engineer at the business consulting company, Slalom. She previously worked for JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Cheung-Sutton transitioned into the tech sector in 2021, five years after graduating from the University Of Califonia, Irvine with a degree in public health policy.

Tiffany Der (they/them)

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Age: 32

Job: Podcast host, LGBTQ coach and advocate

Partner: Mildred Areli Bustillo

Instagram: @tiff.der

TikTok: @tiff.der

Fun fact: They are vegan

Tiffany Der is in a couple with Mildred Bustillo, and Tiff is the one receiving the ultimatum because they are having reservations about their potential married life if they continue their constant arguments and communication issues.

The 32-year-old is the host of the Fweebs podcast with friend Karina Gonzalez. They leave no stone untouched when discussing dating and relationships among the LGBTQ community, but also how they are portrayed in media.

Tiff also has a line of Pride merch and a 14-day queer self-confidence journal.

Mildred Areli Bustillo (she/her)

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Age: 33

Job: Zumba instructor

Partner: Tiff Der

Instagram: @mildredbustillo_

Fun fact: She was previously married

Mildred believes Tiff is The One and is ready to walk down the aisle once again. She met Tiff after the latter slid into her Instagram DM’s.

Based in Long Beach, California, Bustillo has been a Zumba instructor since March 2020. She loves her job because “every class feels like a party”.

Vanessa Papa (she/her)

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Age: 30

Partner: Xander Boger

Instagram: @itsvanessapapa

Fun fact: She was previously allergic to cats and dogs

Vanessa has known her partner, Xander, since high school. Their teen boyfriends were best friends and after discovering their true identities, Vanessa and Xander reconnected years later.

They’ve been together for four years, but Vanessa still has doubts about settling with one person forever.

She is currently based in Los Angeles; she packed her bags and drove to the West Coast in 2022, leaving her home state of New Jersey.

Xander Boger (she/her/they)

© 2023

Age: 30

Job: Physical therapist and yoga instructor

Partner: Vanessa Papa

Instagram: @xander.ology

Fun fact: She lives in Hawaii

Alexandra “Xander” Boger is a physical therapist based in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

After graduating from Appalachian State University and Wingate University, Xander returned to her hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina to work in inpatient rehab. She became a travel physical therapist to empower others to their highest potential.

Credit Netflix Youtube channel

Aussie Chau (pronoun: Aussie)

Age: 42

Partner: Sam Mark

Instagram: @aussie_has_fomo

Fun fact: Aussie’s MBTI personality type is ENFP

Aussie met partner Sam M about two years ago during the pandemic. The pair connected through an online social group for LGBTQ+ people and pursued a relationship offline.

Netflix describes Aussie as “anxiety-prone” and prefers to date for longer before committing to marriage.

Not much is known about the Netflix star’s daily life since Chau’s Instagram only consists of inspiring quotes focusing on self-improvement and empowerment.

Aussie’s bio includes abbreviations of AU and MM, hinting that Aussie resided in Australia and Myanmar before the US.

Sam M (she/her)

© 2023

Age: 31

Job: Certified tarot healer and chief connections wrangler

Partner: Aussie Chau

Instagram: @conscious.altruism

Fun fact: She goes by the name Saussie Tarot for her tarot-reading business

For her day job, Samantha “Sam” Mark is a chief connections wrangler for Exec Wranglers, but her passion lies in tarot reading and improving the world through self-development.

She launched The Conscious Altruism Movement in March 2022, which is a global change movement organization that brings together open-minded advocates and changemakers to build allyship.

Sam is a proud advocate of diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and hopes the movement will lower financial barriers for those in need by recognizing the power in numbers.

Where is The Ultimatum: Queer Love filmed?

The dating show was reportedly filmed in San Diego, California, meaning some cast members had to relocate as the experiment requires the stars to live in apartments together for several weeks.

Meanwhile, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On was shot in Austin, Texas as all couples were either from or resided in the city for work.

Episodes 1 to 4 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love airs on Netflix on Wednesday, May 24. The remaining episodes will release on May 31, and June 7.