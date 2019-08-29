University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since its inception, The Island with Bear Grylls has followed the same format of testing fourteen Britons to survive on a desert island for over a month solo. And while The Island has entertained viewers for five seasons now, Bear is back with a spin on the show which looks even better.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls will follow as twelve more contestants take on the survival challenge but this time with an added incentive: £100,000.

Pitting the contestants against each other will provide a fascinating twist and reveal whether the potential financial gain will rule their heads.

So who are the twelve contestants taking part in Treasure Island? Let’s get to know more about the cast before they embark on this immense challenge.

Ben Kandel

Age: 27

Instagram: @bzkandel92

Occupation: Manchester-based Ben works as a double glazing salesman fulltime for Safestyle UK. But now he has another occupation as well! He’s just become a dad for the first time to a little boy named Harlan.

Ruby Torry

Age: 20

Instagram: @ruby_torry

Occupation: Ruby is a self-professed “gym addict” and when she’s not in the gym you can find her making her way onto television! Yorkshire lass Ruby was a finalist on ITV’s The Big Audition back in 2018. She also works as a waitress.

Will Ruby be a dab hand at hand modelling? 💁#TheBigAudition continues at 9pm tonight on @ITV. pic.twitter.com/povRKrA0L5 — The Big Audition (@bigaudition) October 12, 2018

Elissa Corrigan

Age: 33

Instagram: @misselissac

Occupation: Elissa is an MD of Life Lab Retreat. So, basically, she’s a health and fitness guru! Elissa is also an author and ghostwrites celebrity autobiographies. Treasure Island is also not her first stint on television as she also starred in Desperate Scousewives – she’s had quite a career!

Emily

Age: 30

Instagram: @emontheisland

Occupation: Emily is a self-employed dental nurse from Suffolk.

Morag Barson

Age: 58

Instagram: @barsonmorag

Occupation: Berkshire-based Morag works in property. When she’s not working away selling houses, you can find Morag playing her saxophone or clarinet down the pub – she’s quite the virtuoso!

Marco D’Andrea

Age: 3o

Instagram: @marco_dandrea_

Occupation: Marco is a former Royal Marines Commando who now spends his time working as a wedding photographer and graphic designer. Marco is also a keen foodie and snaps all of his vegan cooking to his Instagram.

Ivar Mountbatten

Age: 55

Instagram: @ivar_mountbatten

Occupation: Ivar is the founder of Bridwell Park, an “exclusive Devon country house weddings & parties.” But that’s not his only role, as he’s also related to the Duke of Edinburgh (first cousin once removed).

Mano Shan

Age: 42

Instagram: @drmanoshan

Occupation: Mano is a Paediatric Neurosurgeon working in Northern Ireland.

Jack

Age: 24

Instagram: N/A – if we manage to find that Jack does have Instagram we will update this page.

Occupation: Jack is a plumber and heating specialist.

Irene Cattanach

Age: 75 – the oldest ever Islander!

Instagram: @irene_cattanach

Occupation: Now mostly retired, Irene manages an AirBnB in Scotland.

Cat Lewis

Age: 28

Instagram: @clewisxxiv__

Occupation: Cat is a medical professional hailing from Essex.

Jim Readings

Age: 50

Instagram: @jimmyreadings

Occupation: Jim is a company director of a consultancy business for UK building projects. He also is a boxing coach at Paul Wiffen Academy in Rochester, Kent.

