TLC: Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live? How tall are they?

For its fifth year running, cameras have followed the family of seven, who live with dwarfism, to film a brand new season for their fans.

The reality series captures the family’s daily lives, but fans are starting to have questions about them regarding their hometown and height.

So where do the 7 Little Johnstons live? How tall are they? Find out here…

Who are the 7 Little Johnstons?

They are the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs.

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder of bone growth.

Trent, 44, a grounds supervisor at a local college, and 41-year-old housewife Amber have two biological children Jonah, 21, and Elizabeth, 19.

Anna, 20, and Alex and Emma, both 15, were adopted from Russia, Korea and China.

Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live?

Forysth, Georgia

They moved into their new home in 2018, which sits on 10 acres of land and has its very own swimming pool.

Their house is based in the same town where they have always lived, and is situated near the Towaliga River.

Before moving in, they lived in a hotel for two weeks!

How tall are the 7 Little Johnstons?

Trent is 4 ft 3, while Amber is 4 ft

Elizabeth and Jonathan are both 4 ft, like their mother.

Anna is also 4 ft, however it is not known exactly how tall Alex and Emma are. They appear to look the same height, so it is likely they are around 4 ft.

