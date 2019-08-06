University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

One of the BBC’s most popular and long-standing shows has returned this summer for a sixteenth series.

Who Do You Think You Are? follows celebrities down their own family tree and this season has seen actress Naomie Harris uncover the identity of her African five-times-great-grandmother and Daniel Radcliffe’s tragic First World War love story.

And while we recognise all of the celebrities on our screens, many have been trying to put a face to the name for the celeb voice behind the series.

So who is the Who Do You Think You Are? narrator?

Meet the narrator…

The narrator of the hit BBC series is British actor Phil Davis.

66-year-old Phil was born in Highgate, London but raised in Thurrock, Essex.

Phil was interested in acting from a young age. So he started out as a member of the National Youth Theatre and Joan Littlewood’s Theatre Workshop.

Keen to get his foot in the door, Phil began professionally acting since the age of 19 when he landed his first role in 1972’s The Cantebury Tales – even though it was uncredited.

Phil signed up to narrate Who Do You Think You Are? back in 2017 for the fourteenth series. Before then, actress Cherie Lunghi had been the voice of the series.

Phil Davis: Career

After his first uncredited role, Phil Davis landed his first role in 1973’s Orson Welles’ Great Mysteries as Johnny Sheeham. A variety of minor TV roles then followed throughout the ’70s and ’80s.

An early film role was in Quadrophenia. This led to Phil’s casting in 1984’s The Bounty alongside Daniel Day-Lewis.

To this date, some of Phil’s most notable roles include Stanley in Vera Drake – for which he won Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards – murderous cab driver Jeff Hope in Sherlock and Jud Paynter in Poldark!

Phil has also worked on stage since the 1970s and most recently played Ebenezer Scrooge in the RSC’s 2018 production of A Christmas Carol.

Who is Phil Davis married to?

In 2002, Phil Davis married fellow actor Eve Matheson.

She is best known for her roles as Zoe Angell in May to December and Becky Sharp in the BBC’s Vanity Fair.

Phil and Eve have one daughter called Amy who was born the same year they wed and Phil has a son called Hugo (born 1996) from a previous marriage.

