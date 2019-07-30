University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new documentary hit the BBC last night addressing some of the most pressing issues young people face today after graduating.

How to Break into the Elite follows Amol Rajan as he explores how much class still impacts getting into an elite profession such as careers in media, politics and finance. And it’s come at a particularly apt time as the twentieth ex-Etonian steps into the role of Prime Minister.

So who is the presenter of How to Break into the Elite Amol?

Here’s everything you need to know about the lead investigator of this case, including more about Amol’s own background and why this issue matters to him.

Meet Amol Rajan

Amol Rajan is a 36-year-old television presenter, writer and newspaper editor.

He was born in Calcutta, India but raised in Tooting, south London from the age of three. Amol was educated at Graveney School in Tooting before reading English at Downing College, Cambridge.

Since December 2016, Amol has taken the role of BBC’s media editor, but before then was the editor of The Independent for over three years.

Prior to becoming editor, Amol Rajan had taken up a variety of roles at The Independent since he became a part of the team in August 2007. Over the years Amol was a news reporter, sports correspondent and columnist, as well as a restaurant critic for The Independent on Sunday.

Amol Rajan on How to Break into the Elite

In How to Break into the Elite, Amol explores his own background candidly for viewers. Looking at his career journey starting at a south London state school, to Cambridge University, to holding one of the highest positions at the BBC.

Amol turns to top university graduates from a variety of backgrounds to see what barriers are put in place by employers which can help the more priviledged while hinder those from less priviledged backgrounds.

He also interviews people who have helped him in his own career, such as former boss Matthew Wright, to see how they got their start in the ‘elite’ industries.

The documentary is currently available to stream on the BBC iPlayer and will be on the site until Tuesday, August 27th.

Who is Amol Rajan married to?

In 2013, Amol Rajan married Charlotte Faircroft.

Charlotte is an academic and is a Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow with the Centre for Parenting Culture Studies at the University of Kent.

Not much is known about Charlotte and Amol’s relationship, as Amol does not post anything non-work related to his Twitter account.

What other shows has Amol Rajan been on?

If you’re a fan of Masterchef, then you’ve probably seen Amol Rajan on your screens before.

Amol frequently is on the hit BBC show as one of the series’ guest judges, putting his foodie knowledge to the test.

But many will also recognise Amol from The Wright Stuff, where he worked as a presenter from 2006 to 2007.

Amol regularly appears on shows such Question Time, Newsnight, This Week and Breakfast.

