As Dance 100 premieres this March, we get to know competing choreographer Brandi Chun better.

Brandi is one of the eight choreographers battling it out in the debut season of Dance 100 in the hopes of winning that mega $100k prize.

With episodes releasing on Friday, March 17, Netflix is ensuring that viewers will have a sizzling spring. The best street dance choreographers are bringing their A-game to the debut season of the new talent show. Devising increasingly complex routines for an ever-expanding amount of dancers, choreographers like Brandi have a serious challenge up ahead.

Who is Brandi from Dance 100?

Brandi Chun is a dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher. She is from O’ahu, Hawaii but moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school.

Having started dancing at the age of 3, Brandi is a veteran of the industry. She trained at 24-7 Danceforce Studio til she was 18 years old before packing up and moving to LA.

Brandi has taught at the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City. Her Dance 100 competitor, Rex Kline, has also danced at Millennium Dance Complex.

Brandi Chun has worked with some world-famous dancers

Like her fellow Dance 100 cast members, Brandi Chun has an impressive résumé. She has worked with world-famous dancers and dance troupes as well as being a dance instructor.

Brandi performed with Cirque du Soleil for their Michael Jackson: ONE performances as well as with Dancing With The Stars icons Julianne and Derek Hough on their Move Beyond tour. She also performed on the Disney Jr tour.

Brandi has also been employed by major brands such as Nissan and WeWork to devise routines for their campaigns.

Brandi welcomed in a new age last year

In September 2022, Brandi Chun said goodbye to her 20s and welcomed a new decade. The dance choreographer is currently 30 years old.

“So happy I got to say goodbye to my 20s surrounded by some of my fav ppl (sic),” Brandi wrote in a birthday Instagram post.

If Brandi has been dancing since the age of 3, that means she’s been training as a dancer since 1995.

