Janick Areseneau is one of the eight choreographers taking on Dance 100 – we get to know more about the talented dancer.

Prepare for Dance 100 to be your next talent show obsession. The series launches this Friday, March 17, expanding Netflix’s ever-growing reality TV roster.

Flipping the traditional dance show format on its head, Dance 100 sees the participating dancers decide which choreographer stays or goes.

So, as the series premieres, let’s get to know Janick better.

Who is Janick from Dance 100?

Janick Areseneau is a 32-year-old dancer, actor, and choreographer originally hailing from New Brunswick, Canada. Janick has been dancing since the age of three and began their professional career by seven years old.

Janick dreamed of making it big in the industry and so they packed up and moved to Montreal. One of their main goals was to be on So You Think You Can Dance. After moving to Montreal, this became a reality. Janick appeared on the third season of So You Think You Can Dance Canada and placed in the top 4.

After moving to Los Angeles, California, Janick’s career went from strength to strength. Some of the big artists Janick has danced with include Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Rihanna, and Hailee Steinfeld. Janick has also appeared as a dancer in movies such as Mirror Mirror and Step Up 5: All In.

Janick called Dance 100 a ‘crazy journey’

In the lead up to the release of Dance 100, cast member Janick Areseneau has been promoting the new Netflix talent show.

“I am so proud of this project,” Janick wrote in an Instagram post. “I can’t wait for everyone to see this crazy journey I was on and the magic we created together! The entire team was a dream team! I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to compete with.”

Janick’s soon-to-be wife is also a dance choreographer

Janick Arseneau is currently engaged to Hannah Pierre, a dancer and choreographer.

In April 2022, Janick shared the happy news that they had popped the question to Hannah. Janick got down on one knee during one of their choreographed routines and asked Hannah to be their wife.

Together, Hannah and Janick run Bee-Yond Belief, a dance training and mentorship organization based in Montreal, Canada.

