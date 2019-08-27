University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Chase has been one of ITV’s most successful and popular game shows since it started a decade ago. And seeing celebs have their turn up against the Chasers is always a welcomed watch.

The celebrity edition of The Chase has seen the likes of Joey Essex to Katherine Ryan grace the stage in the hopes of scoring £1000 prize for a charity of their choice.

Episode 3 of series 7 (which originally aired on November 5th, 2017) saw Lesley Garrett take on the tough general knowledge quiz. Also featured in the episode was TV presenter Dion Dublin, Olympian Hannah Mills and comedian Chris Ramsey.

But just who is English soprano superstar Lesley? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Lesley Garrett?

Lesley Garrett is a 64-year-old opera singer originally from Thorne near Doncaster.

The Yorkshire singer was born on April 10th, 1955 and comes from a musical family. An appearance on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? back in 2004 revealed that Lesley comes from a long line of musicians, including her grandfather, Colin Wall, a classical pianist who performed for First World War troops.

Lesley was a student at the Royal Academy of Music and an alum of the revered National Opera Studio. It wasn’t long after graduating that Lesley’s career as an operatic singer rocketed.

She currently lives in North London with her husband, Peter. Peter is a GP in Muswell Hill and the couple married in May 1991. They have two children together, Jeremy and Chloe.

Lesley’s music career

It’s rare to see a singer reach the heights Lesley did at such a young age. Her professional debut was in 1979 as Amor in Orontea at Batignano’s music festival.

She went on to hold a variety of leading roles with opera companies nationally and internationally. But in 1984, at the age of 29, she became the principal soprano at the English National Opera (ENO). Some of the operas she starred in whilst principal included The Marriage of Figaro and Cosí Fan Tutte.

Throughout the 2000s Lesley shifted her attention to musical theatre. In 2006 she starred as Mother Abbess in the revival of The Sound of Music and then as Nettie Fowler in Carousel two years later.

Her work in the industry has been rewarded with accolades and acclaim. Lesley is a board member of the ENO and vice-president of Harrogate International Festivals.

But none of the acclaim was as high as when she was appointed a CBE in 2002 for her services to the music industry.

Lesley’s ventures into television

The Chase was not Lesley’s first appearance on celebrity TV shows.

Back in 2004 before she was on Who Do You Think You Are?, Lesley was on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing! She and partner, Anton du Beke, came third.

Other shows she has appeared in include Loose Women and The Wright Stuff.

