Emma Willis is back for a second series of Delivering Babies and this time the stakes are even higher as she trains to become a fully-qualified Maternity Care Assistant (MCA).

The award-winning show on W looks into life in Princess Alexandra Hospital’s maternity ward and the midwives who run the show behind it.

One of the midwives from the ward, who Emma Willis befriended in series 1, is Naghmeh. And now she’s back for a second time!

So who is Naghmeh from Emma Willis: Delivering Babies? And what happened to her hair on the show?

Who is midwife Naghmeh?

Naghmeh is a midwife who has been working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex for nearing three decades. She is the labour ward coordinator, a senior midwifery job which oversees how the birthing process will be managed between mother and staff.

From her Instagram bio, we can see that Naghmeh is Iranian-British.

Since appearing on the show, many mothers have come forward to praise Naghmeh. One on Twitter called her “amazing” whereas another showed her support on Instagram saying “forever grateful for the mark you have had on mine and my sons life”.

You can keep up to date with Naghmeh’s life and work by following her on Instagram @naghmehty.

What happened to Naghmeh’s hair?

Viewers started to wonder about what happened to Naghmeh’s hair back in series 1. One viewer asked: “What is going on with the midwife painted head/hair??”

Although nothing has been confirmed, it looks like Naghmeh has had a hair tattoo or covers her scalp with hair paint.

It would appear that Naghmeh either suffers from alopecia or has hair loss for other unspecified reasons.

How to watch Emma Willis: Delivering Babies

The second series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies kicked off on Monday, August 5th.

The show airs at 10 pm on the W channel, which is available on BT, Sky, Virgin or Talk Talk TV.

The W Channel can be accessed via channel number 809 for Sky TV subscribers.

Virgin Media customers can head to channel 211 and for BT and TalkTalk users it’s 383.

Episodes of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies are only available to catch up on these channels.

