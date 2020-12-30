Who is replacing Chelsea on Teen Mom 2? New cast member revealed!











As Chelsea Houska’s final episode on Teen Mom 2 aired on December 29th, fans started to wonder who would be replacing the star.

The 16 & Pregnant spin-off has seen Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah take on mum life amongst graduations, relationships and getting a job.

With some cast members not returning, including Jenelle and Chelsea, rumours had started to swirl about whether Teen Mom 2 was cancelled.

However, Chelsea’s replacement being announced shows it will not be leaving our screens for good. So who is stepping in to fill her place?

Why is Chelsea leaving Teen Mom 2?

She felt like her time on the show was coming to an end following rising Covid-19 cases in her hometown (Sioux Falls, SD)

Chelsea first announced that she was quitting the series on her Instagram.

She said:

After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.

In the season 10 finale, she spoke to husband Cole, saying it’s not an easy decision to leave, and that she has been on the show since she was 17.

She said the idea of leaving has been weighing on her for a few months.

Who is replacing Chelsea on Teen Mom 2?

Ashley Jones

MTV viewers may recognise Ashley from their series Young and Pregnant.

Her time on the spin-off show has seen Ashley raising her 3-year-old daughter Holly with her boyfriend Bariki “Bar” Smith.

The 23-year-old currently lives in Vallejo, California.

She will be join the Teen Mom 2 line-up alongside Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and her former Young and Pregnant co-star Jade Cline on Teen Mom 2.

Ashley Jones on Instagram

Ashley’s role as a mum is clearly at the top of her priorities, and that counts when it comes to social media. She runs Holly’s Instagram account!

She co-runs food company The Siren Pot alongside Bariki, which she promotes on her profile.

Known as Ashley Siren on Instagram, she doesn’t have many pictures, however her fans can follow her for lots of family life snippets!

