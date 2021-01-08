Who is Tokyo Toni? Age and husband of Real Blac Chyna's mom revealed!











Tokyo Toni has been on people’s minds after she appeared on The Real Blac Chyna on The Zeus Network – as the model’s mum.

The Real Blac Chyna gives us an insight into the personal and professional life of Rob Kardashian’s baby mum.

During the first episode of the reality TV series, Blac Chyna has to face her mum Tokyo Toni, who disrupts her regular routine by visiting her.

So who is Tokyo? How old is she and who is her husband?

Screenshot: The Real Blac Chyna | FREE EPISODE | 1. Blac Chyna Faces Tokyo Toni | ZEUS | BLAC CHYNA, The Zeus Network Youtube

Who is Tokyo Toni?

Tokyo, whose actual name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is Blac Chyna’s mum.

She is known as being a social media personality, vlogger, and owner of On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions.

Shalana was born in the Dominic Republic, before moving to the US and serving in the military.

Tokyo Toni should be an actress by the way she acted on Blac Chyna’s show. 😭 — p (@briaaawilliams) January 8, 2021

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: Was contestant Tina Burner in NSYNC?

Tokyo: Age and husband

Tokyo, 49, is married to Marcellus Hunter. They first got married in 2012, before getting a divorce in 2017.

Then on Valentines Day in 2020, Tokyo and Marcellus married again.

Reports state that her daughter Blac Chyna couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony due to her schedule, but watched via her mum’s Instagram live.

Tokyo had shared a wedding invitation with her Insta followers, just days before the ceremony took place!

would y’all live stream y’all wedding/baby shower? i kinda thought it was innovative what tokyo toni did — sogladthatJUANDIXONisnthere (@4teflon) February 18, 2020

MARRIED TO MEDICINE LA: Is the show cancelled?

Tokyo Toni on Instagram

Tokyo goes by her actual name Shalana on her Instagram.

She proudly announces her career in her bio, adding that she is also “Blac Chyna’s mom”. Tokyo also wrote: “Trust in yourself but believe in many.”

Boasting over 26K followers, she has earned quite a large following.

She usually shares selfies and videos listening to music and addressing her followers. Tokyo also regularly promotes her entertainment business.

WATCH THE REAL BLAC CHYNA ON THE ZEUS NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK