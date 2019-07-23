University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

ITV 2 is back with more content to liven up your summer after Love Island with brand new quiz show, Hey Tracey!

The new series is hosted by Joel Dommett and sees celebrities play to win cash for members of the public with some rather hilarious and unpredictable results.

If you were ever stuck for answers these days you might reach out for a little help from Siri or Alexa, but this show introduces you to the incredibly unhelpful “virtual assistant” Tracey.

But just who is the voice of Tracey on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the ’90s AI character, her other comedy projects and where to find her on Instagram!

Who is the voice of Tracey?

The voice behind Tracey is comedy writer and actress Donna Preston.

Donna originally hails from Yorkshire, but trained as an actress at the prestigous Rose Bruford college in London.

She has performed in a variety of stage, TV and film productions since graduating, with a strong background in comedy.

Her success as an actress has led Donna to the writing room and BBC3 are currently in post-production for a show she co-created.

This short form series called Fully Blown will feature her original characters Starz and Gap C. These characters went viral after they appeared in a Ladbible video, garnering over 3 million hits in 24 hours! You can watch the video here.

What else has Donna Preston been in?

Donna has had some small roles in major blockbusters before finding her feet as a lead in ITV’s Hey Tracey.

She starred in 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard and more recently as a circus performer in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.

And if you thought Donna was hilarious in Hey Tracey! then you will love her in Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One, where she pranked members of public under McIntyre’s guidance.

Donna Preston: Twitter and Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with all of Donna Preston’s latest endeavours then fear not, as she is active on both Instagram and on her Twitter account!

You can find Donna on Instagram @thedonnapreston. She regularly posts updates of her and her comedy partner Verona Rose hanging out, being hilarious on the regs, but also dolled up as their rapper alter-egos Starz and Gap C.

They also have their own Insta account under @starzandgapc.

