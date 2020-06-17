Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MTV bosses have fired Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key over alleged racist social media posts.

Alex, 25, is one of the main stars on the series, which follows a cast of young adults living and partying in Siesta Key, Florida. The show has closely followed Alex and his life at his family’s mansion.

In addition, Alex’s dad Gary has been one of the executive producers on the MTV series, while Alex’s partner Alyssa Salerno also features on the show.

The news about Alex’s dismissal came on Tuesday, June 16th, the day of Siesta Key’s season 3 part 2 premiere.

Alex Kompothecras: Social media posts

Bosses of Siesta Key have fired Alex over racist posts which the MTV star reportedly shared on his social media channels.

Fox News reported that he allegedly posted offensive comments and white supremacist images that resurfaced back on the internet.

In addition, People explained that it remains unknown what Alex’s exact social media posts were. They were shared through fan social media accounts.

Siesta Key shares a statement

Siesta Key took to its official Twitter page to say that they’ve parted ways with Alex.

The MTV show tweeted:

We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.

The network has recently cut ties with The Challenge star Dee Nguyen after controversial Black Lives Matter comments and Teen Mom‘s Taylor Selfridge over previous offensive posts.

Fans react on social media

It’s safe to say that Alex’s dismissal has sparked a hot debate among social media users.

Some fans have said that the show and storylines won’t work after Alex gets edited out from this season.

Others, however, have complained that some have totally missed the point about MTV’s decision to cut ties with Alex.

One viewer wrote: “I’m shocked at the amount of people saying they won’t watch now. Alex was barely even on last season. Juliette is at the center of the show and I’m glad MTV isn’t going to continue supporting someone who made remarks like he did. Y’all embarrassing.”

