Meet the All Star Shore cast including Angelina, Joey, Chloe and Potro













Every Jersey, Geordie, Acapulco and Rio Shore mega-fan is likely to be delighted on June 29th 2022. A brand new shore – All Star Shore – is ready to stream. The MTV series features reality TV legends from all over the world and combines them for what looks to be comedy gold as per the show’s trailer.

The All Star Shore cast features 14 familiar faces from The Circle, Geordie Shore, Love Is Blind, Ex On the Beach, Love Island and many more reality TV gems. So, let’s find out who is about to do all they can to bag themselves a cash prize on All Star Shore season 1…

All Star Shore cast features a Jersey legend

All Star Shore is ready to stream on June 29th and features Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina hails from Staten Island. She appeared as a cast member on Jersey Shore alongside Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly D and co.

She was on Jersey Shore from 2009 until 2012 and later joined the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Find Angelina on Instagram where she has 1.3M @angelinamtv.

Meet the cast members from Geordie Shore

All Star Shore also features some Brits in its roster. Chloe Ferry, James Tindale and Bethan Kershaw are all cast members on All Star Shore.

James Tindale is a Geordie Shore OG. He appeared on the show from 2011 to 2016, had a break, and returned in 2019.

Chloe Ferry joined the show in 2015 and Bethan in 2019.

Follow Chloe on Instagram @chloegshore1, James @jamesgshore and Bethan @bethan_kershaw.

Who else is in the All Star Shore cast?

Cast members from Rio and Acapulco Shore such as Luis Potro Caballero, Ricardo Salusse (@ricardosalusse) and Karime Pindter (@karimepindter) have been cast for All Star Shore.

Viewers can expect to see Love Island’s Trina Njoroge (@trrinnnababby) and Johny Middlebrooks (@johnny_llee) on All Star Shore as well as Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind and Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann.

Marina Gregory from The Circle (@marinavgregory), RuPaul’s Drag Race star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (@vanessavanjie) and TOWIE’s Joey Essex are also set to appear on All Star Shore.

