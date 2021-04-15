Who is Ally on Floribama Shore? Meet Aimee's cousin on Instagram!











Aimee’s cousin made her entrance into the Floribama Shore house recently, which saw Gus and Jeremiah taking a fancy to her.

The MTV series follows a group of friends who set up camp at a house, situated in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach.

Eight of them allow cameras into the home to capture their antics on camera, which usually involves arguments, parties and lots of drinking.

So, who is Aimee’s cousin Ally? Will we be seeing a lot more of her on Floribama Shore? Let’s get to know her…

Screenshot: Aimee’s Cousin Ally Arrives in Montana! 👩MTV Floribama Shore, MTV Reality YouTube

Who is Ally Hall?

Ally, who grew up in Daphne, Alabama, is Aimee Hall’s baby cousin.

Looking at her Facebook profile, she is currently single. She has a thing for bad boys, which she admitted on the series.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

She has three sisters, and has been described as similar to Aimee.

As soon as she arrived in the Floribama Shore house, fans instantly loved Ally – where she was seen drinking with the MTV stars.

MTV: Which players were banned from The Challenge?

Ally Hall on Floribama Shore

When Ally arrived, it wasn’t long before Gus attempted to flirt with her.

In front of Ally, Gus was seen cooking and cleaning, as well as seeming to play on the fact that she is attracted to “bad boys”.

Ally was seen downing Prosecco with her cousin Aimee, and later admitted that she found both Gus and Jeremiah “cute”.

Candice asked her co-stars to say their blessings at dinner, which included thanking the Lord for a new member and for Ally to enjoy her time there.

We will be seeing more of Ally, as she reminds Nilsa of her younger self when it comes to her free and open-minded partying attitude.

They have a connection with each other in tonight’s episode (April 15th).

I really hope Ally sticks with Jeremiah. And, RUB GUS' FACE IN IT. Make it a double loss! #FloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/H7B2Uw4tdu — Dee (@DaRealstDiamond) April 9, 2021

THE CHALLENGE: Are Fessy and Tori dating?

Meet Ally Hall on Instagram

Ally, who has 1.7K followers on Instagram, reveals that she is “much more dope in real life” in her bio.

She appears to be close to her family, and loves going out with friends.

Looking back to her first photo in August 2019, Ally said that her “crazy ex” had deleted her previous Instagram.

Recently, Ally has been posting pictures of her in a neck brace, and revealed that she had been in an accident.

She wrote: “Never taking the little things for granted ever again. I will say I am so happy my injuries aren’t any worse. The fact I’ll be able to go back to normal eventually keeps me going.”

WATCH FLORIBAMA SHORE ON MTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK