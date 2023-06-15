Amber Portwood from Teen Mom left prison and launched to fame on the MTV reality show. Following a split from ex, Matt Baier, and losing a custody battle to another ex, Andrew Glennon, Amber is now in ‘healing’ mode.

The Teen Mom star has shared the depths of her life as a teenage mother on MTV. Amber and her ex, Matt, appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2018, in an attempt to salvage their relationship after a 2017 split.

In 2022, Amber lost a custody battle over her son James, who has relocated to California with his father, Andrew Glennon. Following the trauma, the reality TV personality is ‘healing’ and ‘discovering’ herself with fans.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood is ‘healing’

Amber from Teen Mom is now “healing” after years of trauma, including prison, splits, and custody battles. She recently returned from a week with her son, James, in California, where her ex Andrew Glennon has full custody of their child.

She shared quotes to her Instagram Story that state, “You’re evolving, learning, healing, growing and discovering yourself all at once,” and, “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology for putting up with s*** I didn’t deserve.”

Then, on June 14, Amber made fans happy by sharing a post of her laughing. It comes just a few days after a cryptic post had her followers worried after she reposted a quote that said, “Struggling to survive.”

Fans applaud Amber for facing ‘trauma’

When Amber began to share her healing journey on her Instagram Story, Teen Mom fans welcomed her vulnerability. She has shared multiple posts which discuss how she’s working on herself and discovering who she is.

One fan wrote: “Watching you work through your traumas and mental health issues has not only been educational but also inspirational to so many other young adults! Keep on smiling!!!”

Another said: “Love these comments! The support for you Amber! You’ve done good things and deserve that smile.”

“Good to see you smiling! 😍,” commented another Teen Mom fan.

Where her ex Matt Baier is now

Now living in Vegas after leaving their Indianapolis home, Matt is advocating for addiction recovery. He writes, “To all my fellow addicts. Addiction is not a badge of shame. You have value. Tomorrow is a brand new day.”

He got married six months after splitting from Amber and is a professional poker player, In Touch Weekly reports. In 2017, the same year he split from Amber, he paid $10,000 to enter a World Series of Poker tournament.

Matt married Las Vegas waitress Jennifer Conlon in November 2017. The two welcomed a son in January 2019, but Jennifer filed for divorce that December, before he got engaged to another woman called Jennifer.