











After a three-year battle, Amber Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon, has been awarded full custody of their four-year-old son, James. MTV fans will recognize Amber from 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. She first appeared on 16 and Pregnant with her ex Gary Shirley when she was 18 years old.

Since Amber made her reality TV debut and had her daughter, Leah, her life has taken many turns. She was charged with domestic assault and struggled with substance abuse. Leah was sentenced to five years in prison in 2012 but served 17 months of her sentence before being released. She completed a rehab program while incarcerated.

Who are Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon?

16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom star Amber Portwood rose to fame on MTV. After things didn’t work out with her partner, Gary Shirley, she later got into a relationship with Andrew Glennon.

Amber’s daughter, Leah, lived with Gary and his new partner, Christina.

Andrew and Amber met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp and welcomed their first child together, James, in 2018.

As per Us Weekly: “Over the 4th of July weekend in 2019, Portwood was arrested in Indiana after allegedly becoming violent toward Glennon while he was holding their son. She pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, according to the Indy Star”.

Andrew Glennon is awarded custody

Primary and physical custody of James was awarded to his father, Andrew, on July 27th, 2022, as per The Sun.

Speaking to E! News on July 27th, Andrew said: “We endured the nightmare, now we get to live the dream”.

James will be relocating with his father to California. The request to move was granted by a judge.

Amber Portwood responded to the news

Amber no longer has custody of her son as of July 2022. She lives in Indiana, while James is set to be moving over 2,000 miles away.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram following the custody outcome. She wrote in a post that she is “devastated” and “heartbroken”.

Amber added that she had “tried so hard” to improve herself and her “relationships with her children”. The 32-year-old also said that she completed 21 negative drug tests and psychological evaluations.

