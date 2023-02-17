Angelina and Vinny on Jersey Shore have fans asking if they’re dating after that steamy lap dance on Family Vacation. She later admitted that she has feelings for her co-star, but Vinny has denied they’re dating.

For years, the MTV reality stars have had an ongoing fling. They hooked up back in 2010 but never turned their flirting into an official relationship. More recently, Angelina Pivarnick gave Vinny Guadagnino a lap dance.

Vinny revealed in a teaser clip for the upcoming February 23 episode, “You never know what can happen one day.” It comes after Mike The Situation said a mini romance between Vinny and Angelina is “highly likely.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Are Angelina and Vinny dating?

No, Angelina and Vinny aren’t dating. Vinny confirmed in a January 2023 interview, after filming for the current Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season wrapped, that “there’s no romantic connection” with Angelina.

In an interview with ET, Vinny revealed:

Everybody wants that… Absolutely no. I mean, she’s cool, but nah. There’s no romantic connection there.

He’s gone on the record to say he’d “rather jump off” an 18-floor hotel balcony than revisit a romance with her like they once did in season 2 of the OG MTV show. She’s expressed the same, but fans always have hope.

“I try every day [to set the record straight]. I scream it from the rooftops and no one gets it,” Vinny claims. He also hints that they may have hooked up during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6.

Angelina admits she likes Vinny

Angelina has revealed she has feelings for Vinny to co-star Jenni and has asked for advice on how to get him to take her seriously. During Family Vacation season 6, Vinny did mention the possibility of a romance.

Mike Sorrentino told Vinny that he reckons Angelina is “falling” for his friend and questioned: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?” Vinny, who has always said there’s nothing romantic with her, didn’t deny the curiosity.

During the season, Angelina has given him a lap dance and admitted her feelings, but then introduced a different Vinny, called Vinny Tortorella, who appears to get down on one knee for her in the trailer.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Their Jersey Shore timeline

Angelina and Vinny hooked up in 2010, during season 2 of Jersey Shore. Then in 2019, she got married to Chris Larangeira as seen on the show. They have since split and gotten divorced as of 2022.

Overall, they’ve never actually dated properly. Also, the phrase “obsessed with me” is heavily used when referring to the other. Before Angelina was married, it was a long-standing joke about the two potentially ending up together.

Vinny has tried to find a girlfriend and has done his fair share of dating on Double Shot at Love, but continues to be single following several seasons of the series. His friend Pauly D is still with Nikki Hall from the show.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

WATCH JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION ON MTV THURSDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK