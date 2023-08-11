One half of the Paulie and Cara Maria duo have finally made a comeback to The Challenge. Sorbello and Calafiore couldn’t deny the sparks after meeting in 2018 on Final Reckoning. So, are Paulie and Cara Maria still together?

When Paulie Calafiore makes his return to The Challenge: USA on CBS, viewers went wild with excitement. It’s been several years since he met Cara Maria Sorbello on the show. We’ve got all the latest on that ‘overdue wedding’…

Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Are Paulie and Cara Maria still together?

Yes, Paulie and Cara Maria are still a couple. They had a rocky start after meeting on Final Reckoning in 2018. Despite having a brief split, they ended up getting back together the following year and have been a couple since.

On May 24, The Challenge-born couple celebrated five years together. “5 years with you and I wouldn’t change a thing. All roads have led us to where we are now and we are STILL HERE,” Cara wrote on Instagram.

“The most exciting part is that I never know where the next chapter will take us but I love writing the chapters together with you,” she added. They now plan to get married and have children in their next steps.

Paulie and Cara Maria: Timeline

When Paulie and Cara found a connection, they were part of a love triangle with Geordie Shore’s Kyle. In an attempt to impress Cara, Paulie picked a fight with Kyle which led to security getting involved.

They also went on How Far Is Tattoo Far on MTV, in which they got shocking ink done to each other while blindfolded. Paulie and Cara both declared their love for each other on the show and soon after they made things official.

The duo went on to compete alongside each other on War of the Worlds as a couple and War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. Then they hit a pause on filming reality TV to focus on themselves and later decided to move in together in Montana.

The Challenge ‘wedding’ is ‘overdue’

Since Paul made his comeback to The Challenge: USA, many have taken to Cara and his Instagram to query when their wedding is happening. “We definitely want kids and we want marriage,” Calafiore told Us Weekly.

Casa was very public about her initial hesitation to get married. In June, she said: “I absolutely would love to marry [Paulie]. I’ve never said that before, but [Paulie is] the person that I see for the rest of my life. This is my best friend.”

When a fan wrote, “The real “CHALLENGE” wedding we need!!!!❤️,” Cara simply replied by tagging The Challenge’s Instagram page. “Love this and love you two so much!!! By far my favorite current Challenge couple!!!” said another.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE: USA ON CBS EVERY THURSDAY AND SUNDAY AT 10/9C