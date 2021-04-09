Is Arissa from The Challenge sick? Fans question contestant's health











Arissa made her return to the MTV show that puts your physical abilities to the ultimate test – The Challenge. But is she sick?

As The Challenge: All Stars gets well underway, Arissa Hill is one of the 22 who have made a comeback in a fight to win $500,000.

For the nine-week MTV spin-off, contestants from the original Real World and Road Rules series will test their relationships and history.

Recently, fans have questioned whether Arissa is sick. So is this true, or is it all based on rumors? Let’s find out…

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Who is Arissa Hill?

Arissa, 41, is a cannabis chef, educator, and brand ambassador.

She is a contestant from The Real World: Las Vegas in 2002.

The All Stars contestant was also a finalist on Battle of the Sexes 2.

From Malden, Massachusetts, it was revealed that she had moved back to Vegas after her initial season on The Challenge.

She married a bodyguard she met, but the relationship fell through after she appeared on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2.

This is the first show I ever did sober btw. I DID NOT drink any alcohol while in quarantine, or in the house. Zero. Not a drop.



I drank water and a blueberry/apple juice mix in a ginormous wine glass. — High from the Hill 🍒🍾 (@MissArissa) April 9, 2021

Fans think Arissa might be sick

Those who tuned in to The Challenge: All Stars seemed to instantly recognise that Arissa looks “thin”, with some questioning if she’s anorexic.

It appears that Twitter users have questioned if she is either sick or on drugs, especially those who have followed her journey since the start.

However, one fan came to Arissa’s defence, stating: “She always has been [thin]. Must be a crazy fast metabolism.”

Is Arissa sick? She is eerily thin. #TheChallengeAllStars — Jodie (@petals1031) April 8, 2021

No one is going to mention Arissa's looks? Is she sick or on drugs? She looks really bad — Arturo Valencia (@El_patoman420) April 9, 2021

Is Arissa Hill sick?

One source claims she got “really sick” while filming

The source, who reposted Arissa’s Instagram story on Twitter, showed that the hotel where the cast stayed offered a fixed menu with gluten options.

Arissa is allegedly allergic to gluten, which could mean that she was eating less whilst The Challenge: All Stars was being filmed.

The source wrote: “Arissa shared that even though she made it very clear that she is allergic to gluten they still brought her food with gluten & she got really sick because of it.”

Arissa confirmed that the series is the “first show she ever did sober”, and that she did not drink one sip of alcohol.

Her website states that she “experiments with both hemp and cannabis to create a variety of infused items”.

