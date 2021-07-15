Boris Nayfeld’s mysterious net worth explored amid ‘Families of the Mafia’ season 2 feature











‘Families of the Mafia’ season 2 is returning to MTV to navigate the lives of four mafia-related families and their bosses. Gracing the reality docuseries will be the Gravanos, the O’Tooles, the LaRoccas, the Nayfelds and the Cutolos.

Besides touching upon the darker side of the family businesses, the series has also teased a bitter-sweet moment as Boris Neyfeld’s son prepares for a reunion with his father.

The official synopsis reads, “Eli Kiperman is preparing to reunite with his father, Boris Nayfeld, one of New York’s most influential Russian mafia bosses who has been serving out his probation in Moscow.”

Meet the Russian mob boss!

One of the highlights of the latest season will be Boris Nayfeld, the former Russian mob boss, who operated out of New York City.

He arrived in the US in the late 70s as a Soviet Jewish refugee. He was arrested for minor crimes and had been placed on probation before he became the bodyguard and chauffeur for Brighton Beach mob boss Evsei Agron.

He is reportedly the prime suspect in the murder of Yuri Brokhin, a writer turned gangster. Boris was involved in the smuggling of heroin in the 90s. He was arrested for drug trafficking in 1994.

He’s now out of prison and serving probation.

Trumps new lawyer, Schoen's past clients include Mr. Boris Nayfeld, Belarusian/Russian mob boss and heroin trafficker. pic.twitter.com/Jl1uC9ZyCS — @Ryan Trollip (@ryan_trollip) February 1, 2021

A look at Boris Nayfeld’s mysterious fortune

Boris lived life lavishly when he was at the peak of his career. But, he’s now moved on leaving his criminal past behind, looking for a new start.

In an interview following his prison term in October 2018, Boris revealed that he had lost everything he had. “I lost job, I lost my time for stay in prison. I lost my wife. This is enough punish for me,” he revealed.

At the time, he was living off a $750-a-month Social Security check. He said he was avoiding visiting places where “former associates and criminals from a younger generation of Russians gather”.

Eli Kiperman (MTV)

What does his son Eli Kiperman do?

Unlike his father, Eli has chosen a different path. The synopsis of the show states, “eli has chosen the legitimate route and is working hard to support his mother, angela, who continues to struggle with the idea of a life without boris.”

Not much is known about Eli otherwise, besides the fact that he’s looking forward to meeting his father. It remains to be seen how things are going to unfold between the father and son in the latest season of ‘Families of the Mafia’.

‘Families of the Mafia’ season 2 airs on July 15 on MTV.