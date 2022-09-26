









Catfish is one of the highest-rated and most popular reality shows on MTV and in showbiz history. Aiming to get to the bottom of online relationships, the show has been embroiled in a lot of drama over the years. Whether it’s the Catfish host scrambling to stop a physical fight, or Nev throwing a culprit’s phone into a river – we’ve seen it all.

Following the success of Nev’s story in the film ‘Catfish‘, which is based on his own experience of trying to meet up with a love online, MTV carved out a new type of reality show that followed the difficulty of dating in the online world. Nev Schulman has been following and chasing stories of people falling in love online before they meet in person ever since.

The show aired its first episode in 2012 and has released a total of 210 across eight different seasons. Max Joseph, who had been with Nev Schulman since the very beginning, left the show for good in 2018. However, Kamie Crawford took over his position and has been accompanying Nev ever since.

Throughout its years on air, Nev has witnessed many stories. Even though some have had happy endings, some ended with a lot of drama with fights in between.

Let’s take a look at Catfish’s most shocking and dramatic moments.

MTV Catfish’s biggest dramatic events – Fighting to Nev throwing phone into river

5. Nev threw Catfish’s phone into the river

During the third season, the episode ‘Lucille & Kidd Cole’ showed the limits that the hosts go to were met. This time, Nev wasn’t the calm and collected one during the first meet with the Catfish pretending to be ‘Kidd Cole’.

Lucille and ‘Kidd’ met online after she had discovered his music on SoundCloud. As the two began to get to know each other, ‘Kidd’ pretended to be a music producer for Kanye West’s label.

‘Kidd’ managed to get money from Lucille and disappear. That left her penniless, but he got caught thanks to the help of Nev and Max. After revealing himself, he discovered his true identity.

Nev couldn’t contain his frustration with ‘Kidd’ and ended up throwing the scammer’s iPhone into the Potomac River. Truly deserved.

Real name Jerez Nehemiah Stone-Coleman, the MTV star plead guilty to making false threats against Metro stations, trains and buses in 2016. He was sentenced to 21 months in jail after calling 911 more than 300 times from December 2014 to May 2015.

4. Ex boyfriends get into a physical fight

Nev and co-host Kamie went to Sanford, located in North Carolina to meet Alfred. He had recently broken up with his boyfriend of six years, Antonnio.

Though he had gone through a rough patch getting over him, Alfred found comfort with a military serviceman named Adonis. However, Adonis had no social media accounts and only had a Messenger account. Though they never met in person or had a video chat, Alfred was able to open up to Adonis.

Nev and Kamie discovered that Adonis’ identity was fake. This led to the duo investigating more about the fake account. At one point in the episode, we then see his ex Antonnio showing up and shouting at Alfred for his past infidelities.

As the tension was increasing, Antonnio dropped the major bombshell, saying: “The reason why you can’t find a person is because I’m Adonis, b****”. This led to the two getting physical until Nev rushes over to separate them.

Antonnio and Alfred ended up reconciling and expressing their feelings over what happened, and later became “friends again”.

3. Nev’s very own Catfish started it all

Believe it or not, Nev was tricked by a woman he gathered feelings for after they had been speaking to online. Nonetheless, despite his heartbreak, his story became a hit and the idea was turned into a TV show.

According to Page Six, Nev fell in love with a girl named Megan on Facebook. Megan was the sister of a young girl who liked his photograph in a magazine, and would send him paintings she did of his work. They struck up a small friendship where Nev would receive her art work and speak to her family, including her mom and ‘sister’.

His brother and friend documented his story in the 2010 film, Catfish. What began as filming small bits about this long-distance friendship soon turned into following Nev on his journey of falling for someone (Megan, the older sister), online. This included finding out that Megan probably didn’t exist.

“A lot of people haven’t seen that or don’t even realize that the reason I’m hosting the show is because I myself got catfished in sort of very epic way back in 2008,” Nev previously explained.

Uncovering the clues

The first clue came when the now 38-year-old would receive MP3 recordings of Megan singing songs exclusively for him. However, he then finds out that they were clips from YouTube, and a song by someone else.

Determined to get to the bottom of it, his brother convinces him to carry out their relationship until they finally get to meet the person behind it all. Nev then finds out that he had been speaking with Angela Wesselman, who had been using pictures of a professional model to fake her identity.

Angela did have daughters Abby and Megan, but they weren’t who she pretended they were, including Abby not painting any of the original pictures herself at all – Angela was the artist, and she had developed feelings for Nev.

Although the two, after meeting, spoke about what happened, went their separate ways. Angela was married and also had two stepsons.

Fast-forward to today, his current net worth is estimated to be $1.74 million.

2. Max quits co-hosting Catfish to pursue filmmaking

View Instagram Post

On August 8, 2018, Nev’s longtime partner Max Joseph announced that he would be parting ways with the star to focus on his film career. His last episode aired on August 22, 2018.

After appearing in nearly seven seasons and more than 70 episodes over four years, Joseph took a temporary hiatus to direct his very own film. The filmmaker’s debut, We Are Your Friends, starred Zac Efron, Wes Bentley, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Since then, the 40-year-old has released three documentaries: D***S: Do you need to be one to be a successful leader?, BOOKSTORES: How to Read More Books in the Golden Age of Content, and most recently, 15 Minutes of Shame.

During an interview with Page Six last July, Joseph hinted at a possible interest in returning to the show. He said that “[Nev and Kamie were] holding it down pretty great just the two of them, but it would be nice, and I hope to potentially do a trio at some point.”

1. Nev was cleared after sexual misconduct allegations

Frank Ockenfels /ABC via Getty Images

Nev faced allegations of sexual misconduct on Catfish: The TV Show. According to reports in 2018, a woman accused the host of having made inappropriate and sexual comments toward her during filming.

The accuser, Ayissha Morgan, appeared in season four of the show. She made the allegations in a YouTube video titled, ‘The TRUTH about the show’.

Catfish filming was put on hold temporarily as the broadcaster investigated the claims, with Nev denying the allegations.

MTV later stated her claims were “not credible and without merit”. While, Nev later came out and said he felt “powerless” while the investigation was underway.

He said: “To be accused of something that I squarely did not do and to have the harsh judgment that followed and no way to counteract or do something in the moment to correct that was very difficult.

“It was frustrating. I just felt so powerless.”

In a statement, Schulman said at the time: “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.

“I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

The popular host was cleared over the accusations and able to resume filming for the show and subsequent series.

