EXCLUSIVE – Catfish UK hosts Nella Rose and Oobah Butler sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss the new season premiere on MTV tonight at 10pm.

Nella are Oobah are back and this time they promise one hell of an ‘explosive’ season as they gear up to catch several new catfishes and help members of the public find the true reality of their online relationships.

‘Next-level technology myself and Uber weren’t even used to’

Catfish is known for its explosive storylines and shocking twists and turns but this time Nella teased they’re stepping up the technical aspects, which results in some happier endings.

Nella said: “The technology is next level, like next-level technology myself and Uber weren’t even used to. And, as much as I like exposing people for who they really are, there are some cute stories, there’s a couple of happy endings.”

‘Catfishes have become more and more sophisticated’

We were desperate to ask Oobah why he thinks people are still being catfished in 2023 as technology has evolved. He was quick to tell us he believes every situation is specific.

“I think everyone’s vulnerable on a level because of the ways catfishes have become more and more sophisticated,” said Oobah: “The stories aren’t binary and It’s not like, oh, they’re a catfish or they’re not a catfish. It’s always like your one ride is very odd and specific.”

‘Everyone around us gets catfished’

Catfishes have taken over the world one day at a time by being deceitful and alluding to being people they aren’t. On questioning Nella about why she thinks people are still caught out, she linked it to a current text scam.

“Everyone around us gets catfished in ways they don’t even know,” said Nella. “We had members of the crew get random people get their numbers who then messaged their parents saying, ‘Mom, I’ve just lost my phone. Can you send me money for a new one?’ and it was a catfish. It even happens to people around us, it’s crazy.

“Even in this series we actually have a couple of people in the public eye who’re being catfished who come on the show. It is literally like everyone’s vulnerable to being catfished.”

