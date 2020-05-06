Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ex on the Beach aired its first-ever celebrity series in 2020.

The show came to an end with the final episode on Tuesday, April 28th, featuring a line-up of former MTV stars, as well as celebrities from various reality shows.

Season 1 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach saw the likes of many stars, from Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire to Love Island’s Michael Griffiths, as well as some of their exes.

After a successful first celebrity edition, viewers have taken to social media to ask whether the show will return for another season. So, here’s what we know for series 2 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Will there be Celebrity Ex on the Beach season 2?

Unconfirmed yet!

It’s been just a few weeks since the finale of season 1 and MTV hasn’t confirmed if they will bring back Ex on the Beach for another celebrity series.

The first season was filmed in September 2019 and premiered in January this year, so the earliest we might hear for series 2 would be in late summer 2020.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach season 2: Start date

Similarly to the premiere of the first series, if MTV gives the green light, season 2 should arrive in early 2021.

Meanwhile, fans have already come up with suggestions on who they want to see in the next series.

TV personality and make-up star James Charles recently opened up about unsuccessful dates in the past, with a fan suggesting that James should take part in season 2 of the MTV series.

Celebrity ex On the beach Season 2? — Makeysha 👑 (@Makeysha7) May 2, 2020

TOWIE and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Joey Essex teased fans on social media that he might be back on Ex on the Beach.

“That was a trip to remember! Until next time,” Joey tweeted. Guess, he won’t stop taking part in dating shows until he finds his other half.

That was a trip to remember! Until next time 😈 https://t.co/vxKi7SLrOV — Joey Essex (@JoeyEssex_) April 28, 2020

