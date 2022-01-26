Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK 2022 cast revealed











Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back for a second load of love and drama and it looks more exciting than ever. Set to air on MTV later this year, the host of sexy celebrities will be heading to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

They will hopefully find love – as well as some exes. Fans are already on the edge of their seat for the new season and are anticipating who the 10 single celebs might be.

Reality Titbit has got you covered as we are about to reveal all about the cast of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Season 2.

REVEALED: Does Celebs Go Dating’s Jessika Power have a boyfriend?

Ready To Love | Trailer | OWN BridTV 8034 Ready To Love | Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UVkhFWAl4CM/hqdefault.jpg 946278 946278 center 22403

Ex On The Beach Cast 2022 – Picture: MTV press pack

A’whora

This is someone the fans can’t wait to see on the show. A’whora, AKA George Boyle is a drag queen, a fashion queen and just an all-around queen really, who appeared on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The star made it all the way to the final four and though she didn’t steal the crown, she stole the UK public’s hearts with her infectious personality and wild humour.

A’whora – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

KC Osborne

This will be KC’s second time trying to find love on a reality TV programme as she has already appeared on the Australian version of Married At First Sight.

Taking part in Celebrity Ex on the Beach, I think we can work out what happened to that relationship, and the singer and performer is back for round two of finding love.

KC Osborne – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

James Lock

James might be better known to you as ‘Lockie’. He is the infamous TOWIE star who has had many attempts at finding love over the years but is still yet to find it.

James has also appeared on the dating show, Celebs Go Dating where he had a brief relationship with Love Island star, Megan Barton Hanson. The relationship only lasted a few months but the couple eventually decided to part ways.

However, is it really over? Check out our next Ex On The Beach guest…

I might turn into celebrity ex on the beach this season 🤣🤣🤣🤣the cast seems jokes — BORING Boogz (@itsBoujeeBoogz) January 26, 2022

James Locke – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Megan Barton-Hanson

That’s right, Megan and James won’t have to wait until they are at the beach to see an ex appear out of the water, for the first time in Ex on the Beach history, they are throwing the exes in together from the start.

Since appearing on Love Island in 2018 Megan has failed to find love and is still searching. However, her most recent split was from James Lock, so things are bound to get interesting when the pair reunite on the beach.

Megan Barton Hanson – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Kaz Crossley

Speaking of Love Island, aside from Megan, we also have Kaz Crossley from Season 4. Kaz finished the show in third place hand-in-hand with Josh Denzel.

However, the couple’s relationship didn’t last too long and Kaz is back on the dating scene.

Kazimir Crossley – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Kori Sampson

You might recognise hunk, Kori Sampson, from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle where he sadly failed to find love.

Originally from Plymouth, the builder turned reality star is ready to take his shot at love again this year on Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Kori Sampson – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Guess who’s back on your screens?👀 Catch our very own A’Whora in the all new series of Celebrity Ex On The Beach coming soon to MTV. Who’s excited?☀️🌊🏝#exonthebeach #mtv #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/4oe24sMUMA — HOME Talent Group (@HOMETalentGroup) January 25, 2022

Michael Boateng

Mike is another former Love Island contestant, where he hit it off with Priscilla Anyabu. While their relationship didn’t work out, they still had a 15-month relationship together until they split up.

He appeared on the sixth season of the ITV show in 2020, placing fifth. Fans were rooting for him back then and are routing for him even more so now. Let’s hope Celebrity Ex on the Beach is where he finds his dream girl.

Mike Boateng – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Nathan Henry

Geordie Shore legend Nathan is another of the boys heading to the beach this year.

Nathan joined the Geordie Shore house in 2015 and quickly became one of the shows all-time favourite’s. It’s been a while since fans have seen him back on the reality TV front and we can’t wait to see him rocking his tiny swim shorts.

Nathan Henry – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

Sophie Karlstad

Sophie Karlstad is another former Love Island contestant, you’re probably all very confused right now and don’t recognise this Swedish stunner.

Sophie was a contestant on the first season of Love Island Sweden and is considered one of Norway and Sweden’s biggest influencers.

Sofie Karlstad – Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Picture: MTV

CATCH UP WITH SEASON 1 OF CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH ONLINE ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK