Over the past two months, people across the country have been looking for ways to keep entertained while the coronavirus pandemic rages on. While some have decided to binge-watch all the telly they’ve missed out on over the years, others have been inspired to pick up a new skill or explore their creative side.

Given that celebrities have a platform to expand on, many have seized this opportunity to create new content for the rest of us to enjoy; whether that’s Jamie Oliver teaching us all some new recipes from his own kitchen or Joe Wicks training up the nation’s kids from his living room.

Charlotte Crosby, Geordie Shore alum and reality TV icon, has embarked on a new project to help beat the quarantine blues: Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby.

Here at Reality TitBit, we were lucky enough to speak with Charlotte about her new MTV series and find out what life in lockdown has been.

What is Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby?

Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby is a brand new series on MTV, launching on Monday, May 11th at 8 pm.

When asked to describe her new show, Charlotte said: “Lockdown Laughs is a similar format to one of my all time favourite shows You’ve Been Framed. As a child I literally never missed an episode!”

Charlotte continued:

To now to be presenting a show like this is a dream come true and it’s been so much fun as the clips are hilarious. I also have to pinch myself because I’ve actually learnt so many new skills while doing this as I’ve had to set up and film all my own contributions which has been challenging and has certainly kept me busy in lockdown!

Charlotte Crosby on life in lockdown

Charlotte is among those who have tapped into their creativity this lockdown. Here at Reality TitBit, we asked her to give us a debrief on what she’s been getting up to over these past two months.

Working on Lockdown Laughs has given her a whole new media skillset to explore. She explained: “I’ve been learning quite a lot of new camera skills! I’ve always been good with lights and angles and stuff but this show has been a whole new level, I’m also the art director, sound person, glam squad and runner.”

Charlotte then elaborated on what activities she’s been getting up to:

I’m enjoying doing more cooking too and feeling very healthy as a result. I do want to learn a new skill and was thinking perhaps of some form of adult education, maybe a course on interior decoration as I really love putting things together.

The Mirror reported that Charlotte is currently in isolation with her new boyfriend Liam Beaumont.

Charlotte Crosby’s quarantine advice

We all need some pick-me-ups during this period and Charlotte was more than happy to share some words of wisdom. Charlotte told us: “I read some advice on managing fear and stress at this time which said not to think too far ahead… so I just focus on what I can do in the here and now.”

She continued:

I’ve been lucky to be able to continue to do some work and in between I can always find something to keep myself occupied. Also I find that eating healthy and exercising regularly really helps and I’m naturally a positive kind of person. I think that’s part of my nature no matter what life chucks at us I tend to just try and find the positives and keep moving on.

Finally, Charlotte mentioned: “When lockdown is lifted I want to get on the first flight to Bali with all my girlfriends for Lauren’s hen party which had to be postponed along with my 30th birthday party!”

Now that sounds like our kinda celebration!

Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby launches tonight at 8pm on MTV.