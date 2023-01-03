Chase Johnson rose to fame as one of the original cast members on Laguna Beach. The MTV show first kicked off in 2004 and followed the lives of some of the students at Laguna Beach High School.

Many of the show’s cast members went on to have further fame such as Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad. However, fans are wondering many years on what happened to some of the other stars of the MTV series.

The Laguna Beach series was followed by The Hills and Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County. In 2019, a Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, dropped on Netflix which provided fans with the latest in some of the cast’s lives.

Who is Chase Johnson?

Born in Laguna Beach, California in 1988, Chase Johnson is a musician and former reality TV star.

In 2016, MTV wrote that he’s still the frontman of his band, is living in Newport Beach, and is the CEO and founder of a record label called LoveLips Inc.

He’s 34 years old and appears to be in a happy relationship, judging by his Instagram page.

Chase Johnson on Laguna Beach

Chase was one of the original cast members on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

He formed his band, Open Air Stereo, while on the show. The group landed a record deal while starring on the MTV series.

Chase’s castmate, Kelan Hurley, was also in the band.

Open Air Stereo is no longer together, but Chase is still in a band.

In 2016, Open Air Stereo wrote on Instagram to “go follow” their “new adventure and tagged Half The Animal.

Where is Chase now?

Judging by Chase’s Instagram page, he’s now got a family and still lives in California.

He’s in a band called Half The Animal and writes in his Twitter bio that he’s also into photography.

Chase shares his partner Danielle Christina Savage’s IG handle (@themommasavage) in his Instagram bio along with a red rose emoji.

He often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of his family and can be found at @chase_johnsonn with almost 14k followers.

His band, Half The Animal has over 15k followers on Instagram at @halftheanimal.

