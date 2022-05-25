Cheyenne Bryant aka Coach B says she will "100% come back" for TMFR season 2













Coach B – aka Dr Cheyenne Bryant – is the latest life coach on new Teen Mom spin-off Teen Mom Family Reunion and the psychologist has already grown in popularity as she helps moms and dads of the show navigate parenthood as well as their own relationships.

The moms on the show playfully call her Coach B or Dr B and she has been a key person in the drama and arguments throughout the season. Reality Titbit has all the details on the life coach as well as her impressive education and future position on the MTV show.

Cheyenne Bryant. Picture: Ashley + Bar Discuss Their Marriage w/ Coach B | Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Meet Coach Bryant

Coach B is clearly good at what she does as she has managed to diffuse some of the most intense arguments we have seen in the series and now fans want to know more about her impressive background.

On her Instagram she calls herself a “psychology expert and life coach” but there is much more to Dr B than meets the eye. The life coach is also a bestselling author and founder of the Dr Bryant Institute and Dr Bryant Foundation.

Her company specialise in mental health and life coaching and her non-profit foundation focuses on providing essential resources to youths, families and communities in need. Coach B has dedicated her life to helping others and the accomplished psychologist has been featured in The Oprah Magazine and Forbes.

Coach B’s impressive education

Coach Bryant graduated from California State Univerity and her intelligence speaks for itself. Cheyenne attended university when she was just 17 and obtained a double degree in psychology and pan-African studies.

The doctor went on to get her doctorate degree in counselling psychology at Argosy University. However, it isn’t just degrees that Chayenne has to boast about, she also credits herself as a “motivational speaker, fitness model, community activist, host, and brand ambassador”.

Where can we sign a petition to have Dr Cheyenne Bryant become the host of all the teen mom reunions? because she actually holds these ladies accountable. #Teenmom2 — 🔆 (@bbyylibra) May 18, 2022

Coach B says she would ‘100% come back’ to TMFR

Coach B’s first season on TMFR was definitely an intense one and she was thrown in at the deep end in terms of the drama, with her having to dissolve an almost physical altercation by episode 3.

The moms on the show have grown very fond of Coach B already and say she has been a key asset in terms of the mothers’ development on the show. Ashley Jones even requested Coach B returns for the upcoming seasons saying:

It was nice to connect with a real doctor who wanted accountability and insight instead of condescending remarks. Ashley Jones

To the girls’ pleasure, Coach B has already said she would “100% come back” to the show for season 2.

No need to fear, Coach B is here. 😇 #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/D2xWPGtPu1 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 12, 2022

