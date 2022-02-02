Cheyenne Floyd: How old the Teen Mom star was when she had Ryder











Any avid Teen Mom watcher will know Cheyenne Floyd as one of the OG’s of the MTV franchise. Though she shot to fame from her TV debut on the dating show, Are You The One? Cheyenne has become most known for her appearance throughout Teen Mom with her four-year-old daughter Ryder.

The 28-year-old had her daughter with her ex Cory Wharton when she was 24 and has recently welcomed baby number two into the world with her new baby daddy, Zach Davis.

OMG! Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis engaged? “Wedding bells” are in the air for Teen Mom stars!

Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer BridTV 7292 Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ppa7S46qAb4/hqdefault.jpg 923509 923509 center 22403

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Cheyenne was dropped from Teen Mom in 2019

Before she joined the new season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG’s in 2020, Cheyenne was dropped from the original Teen Mom she was part of in 2019.

Racially insensitive tweets resurfaced and the star was cancelled from Teen Mom as the tweets were investigated further.

However, the incident was resolved and Cheyenne was invited back to be a cast member for Teen Mom OG’s in January 2021, after fans made it clear they hadn’t had enough of the reality star yet.

Cheyenne’s kids are already working

Floyd and her new man and recent fiance, Zach Davis have been dating since 2018 and recently welcomed their baby boy, Ace into the world.

Through having a scroll of her Instagram, her daughter Ryder seems to be bonding with her new brother very well, and the family seems happy and healthy.

Cheyenne also posted a picture of herself and her two children to Instagram in December announcing that her kids have already been signed to a print and commercial agency – the same agency she was signed to when she was a child.

In the caption, Cheyenne mentioned how Ryder has always wanted to be a Disney Princess and couldn’t be happier for them both.

Floyd has made a name for herself in the reality TV world

Aside from the original Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG’s and Are You The One? Cheyenne has also competed on another game show, The Challenge: Rivals 3.

The Challenge was where she first met her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton and here they quickly became a close couple and eventually, partners.

Though the couple had a baby together, the relationship didn’t last and for the first 6 months of their daughter’s life, Cory didn’t know he was her father.

As soon as he found out, he became an active and involved parent and the couple are civil and in contact for the benefit of their child.

Aside from her success in the Reality TV business, Cheyenne’s biggest achievement is being a mother to her two adorable kids. The Teen Mom star frequently posts pictures to her social media accounts of her family and two children, Ryder, four and Ace, seven months.

Her Instagram proves she loves to show off her two little one’s and we aren’t complaining.

CHECK IT OUT: Teen Mom Family Reunion cast explored, Cheyenne, Maci and co

WATCH TEEN MOM OG’s ON MTV TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK