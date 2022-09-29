Cheyenne Floyd's relationship timeline with High School sweetheart Zach Davis











Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd fell head over heels for Zach David. Today, the longtime couple are set to tie the knot, so we take a look back at their blossoming relationship.

When Cheyenne Floyd first appeared in Teen Mom, the star was in a relationship with friend, Zach. However, their on-and-off dating and constant arguments ended with them breaking up for a while.

Despite being destined to be high school sweethearts for life – they spent time apart before finding their way back together.

Two years later, the couple reconnected in season nine and have been together ever since. Building their family and welcoming their first child together, the pair are set to become husband and wife today, (September 29).

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ relationship timeline:

A single mom reconnecting with an old flame

Before reconnecting with Zach Davis, the Teen Mom star was in a relationship with Cory Wharton and the former couple welcomed daughter Ryder.

Things did not work out between the two, and they ended up calling it quits. In 2020, the 29-year-old announced she had reconnected with an old flame, revealed to be Zach.

Their relationship was shown on Teen Mom OG back in 2018. Although the two seemed very happy to be with each other, disagreements and fights unfolded, and it led to their eventual break-up.

Rekindling their romance during the pandemic

Following their breakup, the reality star gave it another chance and tried to work things out with the father of her daughter, Ryder. However, the two finally decided that they were better off as friends. The pair amicably split up for good, while also agreeing to co-parent their daughter.

As coronavirus swept the US, Zach slid back into her DMs in the hopes that the two could try to make things work for the third time.

Since their feelings were mutual, the pair decided to get back together and spend lockdown as a family, following up with a surprise party for her 28th birthday. In a message to fans, Cheyenne said she felt “blessed”, confirming that the two were back together.

In December 2020, Cheyenne and Zach announced they were expecting a child.

Popping the question

Screenshot from The Road to Baby Ace 🍼 Teen Mom OG | MTV Teen Mom YouTube

A few months later, after making their relationship official, both stars shared the news they were expecting their first child together. This was Cheyenne’s second child, and Zach’s first son.

On April 26, 2021, the 31-year-old got down on one knee and proposed to his childhood sweetheart. The romantic question was in front of a backdrop with a message that read “It was always you” which lit up in the background.

One month later, their song Ace Terrel Davis was born, making five-year-old Ryder a big sister.

“Life is complete, all praises to the most high,” she wrote in her Instagram caption announcing the happy news.

Just two kids that fell in love

Screenshot from MTV’s Teen Mom YouTube Channel: The Road to Baby Ace 🍼 Teen Mom OG

Over the past two years, the couple has been enjoying their fairy tale romance with their two children. Through Teen Mom OG and their social profiles, fans have been able to follow their love story.

The couple had discussed their future together before he popped the question, and the pair also started making plans for a family.

Waiting for the right time, after two Valentine’s Days, one Christmas, and one baby later, the happy couple are set to get married on September 29.

Here’s to many years of happiness as the Teen Mom star arrives at the altar.

