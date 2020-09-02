Teen Mom 2 returned to MTV for its tenth season on Tuesday, September 1st.

Chelsea Houska, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer were the OG stars of Teen Mom 2, having had their motherhood journeys documented since they all appeared on season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. Later, notable Teen Mom cast members Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline joined the cast.

Chris Lopez is best known to Teen Mom 2 fans as Kailyn Lowry’s friend and on-off boyfriend. Fans now want to know more about Chris; his background, how many kids he has, and so on.

We’ve done some digging to find out everything you need to know about Chris Lopez. Get to know the Teen Mom dad here!

Who is Chris Lopez?

Chris Lopez is best known as being Kailyn Lowry’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Teen Mom 2.

Chris was born on March 8th, 1994 which makes him currently 26 years old. Kailyn in 28.

Not much is known about what Chris does for a career, but from his Instagram we found that he works with wood, potentially as a carpenter. Kailyn has “sole custody” of their sons, as she reportedly filed for a Protection From Abuse order against Chris in late 2019.

How many kids does Chris Lopez have?

Two.

Chris Lopez has two children with Kailyn Lowry.

On August 5th, 2017, Kailyn Lowry gave birth to Lux Russell – her third child – who is fathered by Chris Lopez.

Kailyn claims that her fourth child, Creed, who was born on July 30th, 2020 is also his. In an interview, Kailyn claimed that “Chris is 110 percent the father,” despite what her fans believe. She also claimed that Chris has yet to see his newborn son, following his birthday.

Chris Lopez on Instagram

Chris has changed his Instagram handle numerous times while appearing on the show.

Currently, Chris’s Instagram is @whatwoodchrisdo.

For the most part, Chris just shares pictures of his woodcraft to his 70,000 followers. But Chris often shares Instagram Stories of himself, talking about Teen Mom, or of him and Lux.

