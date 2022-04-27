Chris Lopez's new baby Trew makes him a proud father-of-three













Chris Lopez’s new baby Trew came into his life at the end of 2021, marking a whole new fatherly chapter for the Teen Mom 2 star. He has moved on from Kail Lowry to a new girlfriend, who is the mother of his latest child.

He surprised fans by uploading pictures of the newborn, called Trew Christopher, in December. It came shortly after Chris announced the new arrival on his podcast P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Trew came into the world amid co-parenting drama with ex Kail Lowry, who he shares two sons with, Lux, four, and Creed, 20 months. Kailyn, 29, is also embracing her full house and a new chapter after Creed arrived in 2020.

Chris has yet to reveal who the mother of Trew is, but has been sharing snippets of his new life as a father-of-three. His Instagram recently shared a video on April 26th, where he is seen hugging his sons AKA the ‘Lopez Boys’.

Meet Chris Lopez’ new baby

Chris welcomed his youngest son Trew into the world in 2021, and first shared a picture of him in December that year. He revealed that he “loves being a dad” on his podcast following the announcement of his newborn and said:

I love being a dad, I promise you. But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good. I’m a dad of three now. Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys.[I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?’

Kailyn called out Chris for going on a trip to Miami without making sure his kids “are taken care of first” in October. She is not the mother of Trew, but he has yet to reveal the name of his new girlfriend and baby mother.

Does the Teen Mom star have a new girlfriend?

No, Chris does not have a new girlfriend and has not yet revealed the name of his baby mother. Kailyn Lowry has also refused to speak about her exes’ newest child on Teen Mom 2 when production asked her about the newborn. She said:

Chris asked me specifically not to discuss him and his new family so I’m not going to make any comments – any more comments – on Chris and his new family.

When Chris sat down with his friend Bread on the MTV series, he revealed that he is not in a relationship with his new baby mother but said that things are running “smoother” than with Kailyn.

Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez

Before Kailyn had a relationship with Chris, she had son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. Chris Lopez met Kailyn in 2017 before going on to have two children, but they are no longer together.

The couple broke up a year after their relationship and were only on speaking terms when it came to their children. In late 2019, Kailyn revealed that Chris was uncooperative and co-parenting was not mutual.

As written in TooFab, Lowry decided that she would stop filming for the show after she had seen that Briana DeJesus made an appearance in Chris Lopez’s podcast. However, Kailyn and Chris continue to co-parent their kids.

That was corny. At least Kail respected Chris’ wishes to not talk about his other son. Why are they talking about that? #TeenMom #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/NcXfuVk5Zw — Natasha (@OnlyByNatasha) April 27, 2022

