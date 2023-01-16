Cory Wharton has taken to Twitter in January 2023 to share a health update on his baby daughter, Maya.

The Teen Mom and Challenge star was previously in a relationship with Cheyenne Floyd. However, he’s now with Taylor Selfridge and the two welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Thirty-one-year-old Cory is a “girl dad” and family man. The Michigan native is experiencing the “worst experience of his life” in dealing with his youngest child’s heart condition.

What happened to Cory Wharton’s baby Maya?

Cory and Taylor’s second daughter, Maya, was born on June 1, 2022.

Per People, the couple publicly explained that Maya had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia 10 days after her birth.

Cory explained his daughter’s condition in an Instagram post published on June 10, 2022.

He wrote:

“Tricuspid atresia is a form congenital heart disease. It happens when the hearts tricuspid valve does not develop. This valve plays a part in the heart’s essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body.”

Cory gives an update on his baby

In Cory’s first post about Maya’s condition, he explained that she would have to undergo multiple surgeries.

Cory said her defect means that she: “…requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old.”

He provided an update on Maya after she had surgery in early January. Due to complications, she was placed on a ventilator but thankfully was later taken off the ventilator per People.

On January 15, 2023, Cory wrote in a tweet that he was praying for his daughter:

“Day 11… We are still at the hospital in ICU, this has been the worst experience of my life, to watch your child sit there and stare into your soul to DO SOMETHING to help and there’s nothing I can do smfh… I don’t even know how to sum it all up I just continue to pray…”

Teen Mom star has three daughters

Cory and Taylor are currently experiencing an extremely difficult time with their baby having to go through open heart surgery.

Maya’s operation took place on January 4 per Cory’s Instagram post.

He’s also a father to five-year-old Ryder whom he shares with his ex, Cheyenne, and two-year-old Mila Mae Wharton.

Taylor gave birth to Mila in 2020 and Maya arrived two years later.

The Whartons have a YouTube channel with 119k subscribers where fans can stay up-to-date with them.

