MTV: Are CT and Big T dating? The Challenge stars' relationship explored!











MTV fans are wondering whether Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello and Tula ‘Big T’ Fazarkeley are dating.

Last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 24th) of The Challenge: Double Agents was dominated by the success of CT and Big T who came out as champions after the challenge.

The two have proved to be a strong duo on the MTV series and have been successful in recent challenges, but are they something more than competitors?

Screenshot – The Challenge: Double Agents

Are CT and Big T dating?

No. The MTV stars have never revealed that they are dating.

The reason that some viewers are wondering about their relationship status is that they work very well as a team and have demonstrated incredible performances in many challenges.

And as one of the most favourite pairs on The Challenge, fans can’t help but wonder whether they are more than friends. But as stated above, CT and Big T are not together in real life.

In a recent episode of MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast, Chris revealed why Tula makes a great partner on the show, explaining:

“To me, she’s really doing more than me than I’m doing for her. I feel like I’ve kind of been recluse, I guess, or introverted…There’s a lot of new cast members and a lot of new people on the show. On this season, she really helped me like build new relationships, and she’s really helped me adapt to the new style of game.”

Big T and CT are literally the cutest challenge team ever. — Tajh Oates (@tajho) February 25, 2021

Chris Tamburello’s ex-wife

Chris revealed that he separated from his wife Lilianet Solares shortly before the premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents in December 2020.

The couple have been married for two years and are parents to one son, named Chris Jr.

Chris and Lilianet tied the knot in Florida and many stars from The Challenge attended the wedding, including the likes of Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski and Shane Landrum.

Is Big T dating anyone?

From the looks of her social media posts, Big T is not in a relationship at the moment.

She was previously on the E4 British show Shipwrecked where she became close friends with fellow star Sean Lineker, who also comes from London.

However, the two never became anything more than friends and it looks like the MTV star hasn’t found her perfect match just yet.

