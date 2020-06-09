Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Challenge star Dee Nguyen has received backlash after comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Massive protests have taken place for over a week now, first in the US and then across the world, in response to police brutality following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, Dee made offensive comments about BLM which received criticism from her fans, as well as bosses of The Challenge.

What did Dee Nguyen say?

On June 6th, Dee tweeted: “IDK why some of u think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

The reality star then received a message from one of her followers and she tweeted back, saying (note the strong language): “people die every f**king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f**k up and get off social media.”

Co-star Bayleigh Dayton, who’s also in the current season of The Challenge, shared screenshots of Dee’s tweets with the follower and responded back to her comments.

Bayleigh said: “THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you.”

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV pic.twitter.com/pAw4KQKy30 — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

The Challenge issues a response

Bosses of The Challenge have issued an official statement on Twitter following Dee’s comments. They have announced that they have “severed ties” with the reality star.

Their Twitter post read: “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned.

“We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

Fans react to Dee Nguyen’s comments

Dee’s tweets have received a lot of backlash from her followers and fans of The Challenge.

One follower wrote: “Take a break from social media & listen & learn. Please don’t tweet anything referencing BLM. You can’t tweet about something you don’t understand. Take a break.”

Dee has apologised about her tweets and said that she was sorry about the people she’d hurt with her comments. The reality star added that she will take some time off from social media to focus on her mental health.

