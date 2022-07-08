Jersey Shore fans 'don't like' Deena being 'house shamed' for $630K home













Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back in 2022 and not only is Angelina’s wedding speech the talk of the Shore, but Deena’s house is too, and some fans aren’t happy about it. Since 2018, the Jersey Shore spin off series has been airing and features seven of the OG cast members including Pauly D, Snooki, Mike ‘The Situation’ and JWoww.

There’s never a dull moment on the Shore with this family and season 5 is proving just that. From divorces to recording phone calls, the drama is certainly brewing on Family Vacation in 2022. So, let’s find out more about Deena’s house, why people are talking about it and what her net worth is estimated at…

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Where does Deena from Jersey Shore live?

In 2022, Deena Cortese lives in New Egypt, New Jersey, as per Distractify.

She previously lived in a townhouse with her husband, Christopher Buckner, also in New Jersey.

But the pair decided to move into a bigger home when they embarked on starting a family in 2019.

Jersey Shore: Deena bought her house for $630K

Deena Cortese was born and raised in New Jersey and she bagged herself a stunning $630K home in 2019, shortly after the birth of her first son.

The New Jersey property sprawls over 3,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms as per The Sun.

Deena’s house is by no means basic as it also features a gym, a pool and a jacuzzi.

The Jersey Shore star has an estimated net worth of $2M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The MTV star is happy with her home

Speaking on Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2022, Deena said that she and her husband “used to live in a Condo”.

At dinner with Deena and Snooki, Angelina said that her ex-husband, Chris, asked why Deena and her husband had “that type of house”. Deena said: “Because we were saving money”.

Angelina added: “Not that house, the one that you just bought now.”

Deena then replied that she doesn’t “need a house like Jenni” or a house like Angelina’s “with a Koi pond”.

The MTV star added that”up until last year she still had her Mazda car and that she doesn’t need to “show off her money”. Deena said that she loves her farmhouse and that she thinks it’s big.

One Jersey Shore viewer took to Twitter to express that they think Deena was being “house shamed”, they tweeted: “I don’t like that they are “house-shaming” Deena. Often when people brag about what they have, they can barely afford it.”

