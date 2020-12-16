Deliciousness: Who is Rob Dyrdek? MTV host's age, wife and career!











MTV’s new show Deliciousness has launched, a spin-off of the renowned series Ridiculousness hosted by Rob Dyrdek.

The funniest moments in food internet history are watched on the series, including home-cooking failures and barbecue disasters.

Tiffani Thiessen hosts the spin-off show with panellists Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu, who follow Rob’s endeavour on Ridiculousness to find the wackiest online food videos.

So who is Rob Dyrdek? We know he’s a host already – but let’s get to know his wife, age and career background…

Who is Rob Dyrdek?

Rob Drydek is best known for hosting Ridiculousness on MTV.

However, he is not hosting the spin-off show Deliciousness!

The 46-year-old is an entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder (yes, really).

Aside from Ridiculousness, viewers may recognise him from starring on Rob & Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Who is Rob Dyrdek’s wife?

Briyana Dyrdek

The mother-of-two is the president and owner of I Am Iconic Beauty.

Rob proposed to Briyana at the Aladdin Show in Disneyland by riding an elephant on stage, then proposing in front of a crowd of people.

The 29-year-old has been married to Rob for five years, and they now have two children together Kodah and Nala.

She is a former model and Playboy Playmate of the Year.

Rob Drydek: Career

Rob may be known on reality TV, but he has some talent in animation.

He created Wild Grinders and is the voice of main character Lil Rob.

In 2014, Dyrdek was labelled one of the “most influential skateboarders of all-time” by Fox Weekly. Rob is the founder of Street League Skateboarding!

He has been sponsored by several skating brands such as Droors Clothing, which changed its named to DC Shoes, and Silver Trucks.

Rob’s net worth in 2020 is believed to be $50 million.

