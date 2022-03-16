Did Kailyn Lowry quit Teen Mom 2 and what happened with Chris?













After Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry did not appear on last night’s episode, there have been some speculations that she quit the show for good, and it might be true.

It has not been the first time that Kailyn has threatened to quit filming because of the drama that has been built around her relationship with the show.

Did Kail quit filming Teen Mom 2?

Kailyn Lowry, a fellow cast member of Teen Mom 2 was missing from yesterday’s episode.

The news was shared by the reality TV star herself hours before the episode had aired, where she took to Twitter to say:

Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know 🤍 https://t.co/rj94PlpIqu — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 15, 2022

Although she did imply that she would be appearing in the future episodes, things changed at the end of the episode after a text appeared on the screen saying that Kailyn “informed production that she will no longer be filming.”

As written in TooFab, Lowry decided that she would stop filming for the show after she had seen that Briana DeJesus made an appearance to her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Her timeline with Chris Lopez

Before Kailyn had a relationship with Chris, she dated other men with whom she shares children.

Chris Lopez met Kailyn in 2017 and their relationship could be described as “turbulent”. They both now have two children and are currently not together. The couple broke up a year after their relationship and were only on speaking terms when it came to their children.

In late 2019, Kailyn revealed that Chris was uncooperative and co-parenting was not mutual and that he only cared about himself. That led Kailyn to put a restraining order against Chris for abuse.

Chris then got arrested the following month for trespassing and not complying with the restraining order. Despite the two disliking each other, they announced the birth of their second child.

They are still not together despite having an on-and-off relationship, although they have learned to put their problems aside for the sake of their children.

Briana DeJesus on Chris’ podcast

Throughout the show, there has always been bad blood between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry.

Yesterday, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recorded an episode for Chris’ podcast called Pressure Talks with Single Dads. As DeJesus herself has also been through a rough relationship and has had to co-parent with her ex, their conversation also led to mentioning Lowry.

“After the podcast was recorded, Kail learned Chris was participating in the series. She informed production that she will no longer be filming.” This falls in line with what Lowry shared about the season ahead of the premiere of not being in a couple of episodes.

