The Jersey Shore stars are known for getting crazy and wild, but Mike and Vinny seemed to go a bit too far when they confessed to doing the ‘Eiffel Tower’ together on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

We knew the Jersey Shore stars were close, living together for years, creating iconic catchphrases, and becoming part of MVP together, but we didn’t know they were this close.

The confession shocked both the girls on the show and fans on Twitter, and some seem to be confused as to what actually went down.

Mike and Vinny confess to doing the ‘Eiffel Tower’ together

The gang, in true Jersey Shore style, were talking about threesomes, when Snooki suggested Angelina should have one with Vinny.

JWoww then said that they guys had definitely “crossed swords” in the past. The Situation said they’d never done that, but he and Vinny admitted to doing the Eiffel Tower together. And no, they weren’t talking about a romantic trip to Paris.

The stars revealed the shenanigans took place in 2009 in what Vinny called a “weird year.” That would mean Vinny was around 21, while Mike would have been around 26.

Jersey Shore Fans are confused about the meaning of the Eiffel Tower

A confused Snooki then asked what the Eiffel Tower was, to which the guys started explaining. Luckily it was bleeped out, which made fans take to Twitter to ask what exactly they meant.

One fan tweeted: “Legit had to look up what an Eiffel Tower was! LOL wish I wasn’t so educated now!”

To answer the burning question on everyone’s lips, Web MD states: “The Eiffel Tower position involves three or more people who position themselves into a formation that resembles the architectural structure of the Eiffel Tower.”

The site also explains that there are a few variations of the Eiffel Tower. We’re not entirely sure which variation Mike and Vinny took part in, and we’re not sure we want to!

Mike ‘The Situation’ recently became a father for the second time

It seems The Situation has done a lot of growing up since the ‘weird year of 2009.’

The MTV star took to his Instagram at the start of the year to announce the birth of his second child, daughter Mia. The couple had their first child Romeo, in May 2021.

Mike’s Jersey Shore family took to the comments to congratulate the star. Pauly D wrote: “Sooo beyond precious”, while Angelina said: “Little munchkin @mikethesituation @lauren_sorrentino our family keeps growing.”

