University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back from Tuesday, January 21st and kicking off the decade with a bang.

This year has seen MTV draw in one of their best groups of celebs and exes to date. They’ve got reality TV royalty on the show!

From TOWIE’s Joey Essex and Georgia Harrison, MIC’s Miles Nazaire, and Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Ellie Brown, this season’s got the best of the best.

Although their paths didn’t cross in the Love Island villa, the Ex on the Beach Marbella retreat turned into a romantic getaway for Ellie and Michael. Find out about their budding relationship here!

Ellie and Michael’s Love Island journeys

Neither of the reality stars had a smooth ride while they were in the Majorca Love Island villa.

Ellie Brown was in series 4 (2018) and dated around before settling into a couple with Charlie Brake – who will appear on this season of Ex on the Beach, may we add. Things became very sour, very quickly between Charlie and Ellie, as accusations of Charlie’s cheating emerged online.

However, out of the two, Michael definitely had a rougher time.

The series 5 (2019) star was shamed over his treatment of Amber Gill and then failed to find love with Joanna Chimonides. Michael left the Love Island villa single with his romantic prospects shut down.

Ellie enters Ex on the Beach

Michael Griffiths was one of the OG celebrity cast members recruited to be on the show from ‘day dot’. Ellie, however, is the first celebrity ex to emerge from the water and surprise her former love.

The 21-year-old reality star had a previous relationship with Michael’s fellow ‘day dot’, Joey Essex.

Ellie and Joey Essex dated in 2018 and since then she’s been very much single. Speaking about their separation, Ellie told MTV: “What me and Joey had was something special. I want to rekindle what we had. I’m definitely ready to be in love again.”

From the first episode, Michael had focussed his attentions on Mob Wives’ Marissa Jade and already gone on a date with Lateysha Grace.

But that all turned around when Ellie came in!

AWKWARD EXES: Meet the Celeb Ex on the Beach cast: Ashley McKenzie to Michael Griffiths!

Are Ellie and Michael together?

If you were wondering whether things worked out for Ex on the Beach’s resident Geordie and “man like Michael,” then you needn’t fear… the couple are going strong!

After the first episode of Celeb Ex on the Beach aired, they cemented their couple status and made it known to all their fans. They’re 100% Insta official.

Michael uploaded a picture of the pair to Instagram and braved commenting on Ellie’s pictures the night of the Ex on the Beach launch. Mike commented: “Baddar than bad” with the flame emoji.

It would seem they’ve also met all of their friends, as Jordan Hames and Belle Hassan have both commented support for the new couple on Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Meet David McIntosh – Celeb Ex on the Beach star is Kelly Brook’s ex!

WATCH CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK