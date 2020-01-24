University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back from Tuesday, January 21st and kicking off the decade with a bang.

This year has seen MTV draw in one of their best groups of celebs and exes to date. They’ve got reality TV royalty on the show!

From TOWIE’s Joey Essex and Georgia Harrison, MIC’s Miles Nazaire, and Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Ellie Brown, this season’s got the best of the best.

Although their paths didn’t cross in the Love Island villa, the Ex on the Beach Marbella retreat brought friendship and a rumoured romance for Ellie and Michael. But now Ellie has shut down any hint that she’s with Mike!

Ellie and Michael’s Love Island journeys

Neither of the reality stars had a smooth ride while they were in the Majorca Love Island villa.

Ellie Brown was in series 4 (2018) and dated around before settling into a couple with Charlie Brake – who will appear on this season of Ex on the Beach, may we add. Things became very sour, very quickly between Charlie and Ellie, as accusations of Charlie’s cheating emerged online.

However, out of the two, Michael definitely had a rougher time.

The series 5 (2019) star was shamed over his treatment of Amber Gill and then failed to find love with Joanna Chimonides. Michael left the Love Island villa single with his romantic prospects shut down.

Ellie enters Ex on the Beach

Michael Griffiths was one of the OG celebrity cast members recruited to be on the show from ‘day dot’. Ellie, however, is the first celebrity ex to emerge from the water and surprise her former love.

The 21-year-old reality star had a previous relationship with Michael’s fellow ‘day dot’, Joey Essex.

Ellie and Joey Essex dated in 2018 and since then she’s been very much single. Speaking about their separation, Ellie told MTV: “What me and Joey had was something special. I want to rekindle what we had. I’m definitely ready to be in love again.”

From the first episode, Michael had focussed his attentions on Mob Wives’ Marissa Jade and already gone on a date with Lateysha Grace.

Are Ellie and Michael together?

If you were wondering whether things turned into more than just friendship for Ex on the Beach’s resident Geordie and “man like Michael,” then we’re sorry to disappoint… they’re just friends!

After the first episode of Celeb Ex on the Beach aired, Michael posted a pic of the two together and began commenting flame emojis on Ellie’s Instagram pics.

But it didn’t take Ellie long to shut down the rumours that the pair were actually together.

Ellie dispels any romance on Twitter

Ellie found humour in all of the reports that she and Michael were now an exclusive pair. One article even reported that Michael had called her “the one.”

It would appear that the two are merely friends and nothing more. All of the promo was just a bit of banter to draw the Love Island fans in.

Ellie also took to her Instagram Stories to share:

I want to clear up that I do not have a boyfriend. I did not find the one, and that picture is from five months ago – we all have pictures together.

For now, the only confirmed romance to come out of Celebrity Ex on the Beach is between Lorena Medina and Joey Essex. And the two lovebirds look happier than ever… they’re definitely legit!

This is not true… it’s literally just a pic from the villa we new would bang to promo the show 🤣❤️ https://t.co/EVB0oAmLsu — Ellie Brown (@ellieobrown) January 22, 2020

