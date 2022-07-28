











Ex On The Beach star Jess Impiazzi has been left heartbroken after her dad died last night.

The reality star said she was at his bedside and held his hand when he passed away. Jess’ father Colin died after battling lung cancer for a year.

She told her fans on social media this morning, July 28, he was a “fighter” in a moving tribute.

‘Rest in peace Papa’

Jess penned: “Sadly my dad Colin passed away last night after a year with lung cancer.

“My dad was a fighter and held on so long. I’ll take that fighting spirit in to my future!

“I was able to hold his hand until the end and that meant the world to me. Rest in peace Papa. I love you very much.”

Celebrity friends offered their condolences to the reality star over the tragic news.

Ashley James wrote on her Instagram post: “I’m so sorry Jess. Sending you love”.

Kimberly Wyatt added: “I’m so sorry for your loss Jess – sending love.”

TOWIE star Shelby Tribble penned: “Sending you lots of love.”

Jess Impiazzi’s dad’s cancer fight

Jess Impiazzi told followers last year her dad was receiving end of life care. After he turned 70, she informed fans that he was “defying the odds” after being diagnosed with lung cancer, vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s. She also said he suffered a heart aneurysm.

On his 70th birthday she shared a picture with her father with a birthday cake.

The TV star is close to her mum and sad, and became her mother’s primary carer when she went blind.

The 32-year-old has been linked to sports star Jermaine Pennant, but neither have spoken about the rumours.

She appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach in season two in 2015. The star was a finalist on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and finished in fourth place three years later.

