This January 2020 sees the return of one – if not the – most explosive dating shows to ever grace our screens… you guessed it, Ex on the Beach.

But this year, they’ve got celebrities involved.

From Geordie lasses Sophie Kasaei and Ellie Brown to Chelsea boy Miles Nazaire and TOWIE’s very own Joey Essex, this season has roped in reality TV royalty. Each will face a high-profile ex and either patch things up, let them fall apart, or find a spark with someone new.

So, how can you watch the new season of Celeb Ex on the Beach? Here are all the ways you can – online and more!

Is Celeb Ex on the Beach on every night?

No.

This 2020 season will air on MTV every Tuesday night at 10 pm for one hour.

But if you miss it when it broadcasts live, don’t worry, as there are plenty more ways to catch up with the episode. MTV even air a repeat the following day (Wednesdays) an hour later, at 11 pm.

How to watch Ex on the Beach 2020

Here are our top ways of watching this new celebrity season of Ex on the Beach…

Sky Go

One of the easiest ways to watch the new season of Ex on the Beach online is through Sky Go.

All episodes from every season are available to watch instantly, with no costs if you’re already a Sky customer.

Watch on the MTV website

If you don’t have access to MTV on your TV or you miss the live episodes, you can watch it through the MTV website.

Full episodes, previews, and behind-the-scenes clips can all be found on the website, so you’ll be stocked for content!

Watch Ex on the Beach 2020 with Now TV

If you have a Now TV subscription, then lucky you!

All episodes are uploaded to Now TV as they are broadcast. Now TV also offers a free trial for seven days, so if you want to try before you buy, then this is the method for you.

