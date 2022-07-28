Jess Impiazzi's moving bond with blind mum after dropping out of school to help













Jess Impiazzi tragically lost her father last night following his year-long battle with lung cancer, he is survived by his daughter and Jess’ mum, who became blind in 2006.

The Celebrity Big Brother star announced the passing of her father, Colin, on social media yesterday (July 27, 2022). She called him a “fighter” in a touching tribute. Fans were alerted about her father’s condition last year, who was receiving end of life care at the time.

He celebrated his 70th anniversary in October 2021 and was “defying the odds” after being diagnosed with lung cancer, vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s and a heart aneurysm.

Jess has faced family tragedies in the past. Her 13-month-old nephew tragically passed away when she was a teen and months later, her mother lost her eyesight completely. The latter resulted in the reality star dropping out of school to become her a primary caregiver.

Jess dropped out of a scholarship for her mother at age 17

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jess’ mother, Debbie, was born partially sighted but things took a turn in 2006 when she was diagnosed with Uveal Effusion Syndrome. It occurred just months after the Ex On The Beach star was offered a scholarship at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, which she called “the best day of my life”.

On the same day, her 13-month-old nephew sadly passed away after contracting meningitis and septicaemia.

With her life turned upside down, the 33-year-old admitted she spiralled into depression, which affected her performance at school. The MTV star has opened up over the dark times previously.

“I got back in [after a couple of months] and went back for rehearsals. [My teacher] said the lights had gone out. You can’t sing and dance. I didn’t want to see anyone.’

Despite the tragedy taking a massive toll on them both, it strengthened their bond more than ever.

“I’m fortunate. We all have idols and I’m just lucky that mine is my mum,” the TOWIE star told Loose Women.

“She is a trooper and we’re so close”

With teenager Jess Impiazzi suffering from mental health issues and her blind mum adapting to a new type of life, the pair were each other’s rock as they pulled through obstacles together.

The loving daughter attended braille classes with her mother, who was extremely appreciative.

“I was really pleased that Jess was there,” she said at the time. “We were both going through sadness and we pulled each other up. We’ve been doing it ever since.”

Now a reality star, the 33-year-old uses her platform to raise awareness for the blind community through charity events. She also helped lobby the British Parliament in 2016 to improve equal rights for those discriminated against for using guide dogs.

She participated in London Landmark’s Half Marathon in August 2021 in support of Guide Dogs for The Blind as their ambassador.

“My mum is amazing. When she got her first guide dog, Casey, it completely transformed her life,” the star gushed.

Debbie has come a long way in the last 16 years thanks to her guide dog and even embarked on a solo trip to Scotland.

“She is so brave and she’s handled all that life has thrown at her so incredibly well. She is a trooper and we’re so close,” Jess proudly revealed to The Mirror.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

