University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ex on the Beach is back on MTV this January, and to kick off the year with a bang, they’ve roped in one of the best lineups they’ve ever had. Partly because it’s chockablock full of celebs!

The celebrity edition of Ex on the Beach sees the likes of Joey Essex, Tiffany Pollard, Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths.

However, there’s one celebrity who isn’t from a reality TV background, but is actually a star athlete.

Find out everything you need to know about judo champ Ashley McKenzie here!

Meet Ex on the Beach’s Ashley

Ashley McKenzie is a 30-year-old professional judoka, which for those of us (like Joey Essex) who don’t know our judo from our karate, means he is a judo athlete. He was born in Queen’s Park, London on July 17th, 1989.

Ash has had quite the career, having started judo at the age of 11. He competed in tonnes of international challenges before his big break competing on Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics. Ashley is currently being sponsored by The Money Group to compete at Tokyo 2020.

Besides judo, Ashley has also had some stints on the telly. Notably, he competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and came in fifth place.

Ashley has a daughter called Lana-Rose, who was born in July 2017. Her mother is French judo star, Automne Pavia.

ONLINE OPTIONS: How to watch Ex on the Beach 2020: Is Celebrity Ex on the Beach on every night?

Ashley and Georgia hit it off

Ashley didn’t get off to the best start in the Marbella villa, as standing at 5 ft 7, some of the female celebs were not interested in dating a shorter guy; particularly not Lateysha Grace.

But Ash did catch the eye of one girl… none other than TOWIE’s Georgia Harrison!

In the first episode, Georgia said:

I love a lot about your characteristics, I genuinely do. And if we get a chance to go on a date, it’d be nice.

OMG: Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths relationship timeline: Love Island to Celeb Ex on the Beach 2020!

Does Ashley McKenzie have a girlfriend?

Unconfirmed. But from the looks of Ash’s Instagram, we think not.

Although we have much of their relationship to watch on this season of Ex on the Beach, we don’t think things have worked out between Georgia and Ashley in a romantic way.

Georgia occasionally comments heart emojis on Ashley’s Insta pics, however we think they’re just friends at this point.

Follow Ashley on Instagram

To keep up to date with the judo champ, the best place to follow him is on Instagram.

Ashley posts tonnes of pics of him in training – he even roped Michael Griffiths in! – as well as sweet snaps of Lana-Rose and his nights out with his celeb pals such as Sophie Kasaei and Megan McKenna.

Join Ashley’s following of over 18,000 @ashleyjudo.

WATCH CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK