University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

A brand new season of Celebrity Ex on the Beach kicks off on Tuesday, January 21st and this time, MTV have roped in one of their biggest and best casts to date.

From Love Island stars and TOWIE legends to Made in Chelsea’s freshest faces, 2020’s lineup is shaping up nicely.

However there are some less recognisable stars who make up the original celebs, including Lorena Medina, Marissa Jade and Ashley McKenzie.

So, let’s get to know Marissa Jade a bit better before the new season starts.

Who is Marissa Jade?

Marissa Jade Fiore is a 34-year-old model and actress originally from Staten Island, New York.

For those who are unfamiliar with Marissa, we’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know.

She rose to fame after appearing in the US reality series, Mob Wives on VH1. Marissa joined the cast for the sixth season before it was cancelled. While she was on Mob Wives, Marissa was in a relationship with a man named Oz. She has a 13-year-old son called Jaiden from a previous relationship.

Then in 2017, Marissa signed up to Celebrity Big Brother for season 20. She appeared on the series that also starred Sam Thompson, Amelia Lily and winner Sarah Harding. Marissa was booted off on day 8, the first housemate to be evicted.

FULL HOUSE: Meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 cast – Ashley McKenzie to Joey Essex!

Marissa Jade on Celebrity Ex on the Beach

Although much of Marissa’s love life has been under the spotlight, many might be wondering what her link to Ex on the Beach is.

Most of the stars this year have high-profile relationships such as Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.

Marissa’s ex on the series is reality star and model, Calum Best. She met Calum while she was in the CBB house back in 2017.

UH OH: Ibiza Weekender 2020 exposed: Callum gets serious with Riva – then snogs Tash!

Follow Marissa Jade on Instagram

The reality star has over 101,000 followers on Instagram and is known for her New York no-nonsense approach as well as her wild personality. She’s practically a Cardi B in the making.

From her Insta, it also looks like Marissa has now found love with someone, post-Ex on the Beach!

Check out Marissa @msmarissajade.

WATCH CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK