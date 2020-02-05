University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back this February, and after a two-year hiatus, MTV have roped in one of the biggest and best casts ever.

Out of all of the celebs starring in the 2020 season, TV personality Calum Best has definitely had some of the most public and awkward relationships.

From flings in the Big Brother house to high-profile breakups, Calum has been there and done it all.

So when his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Winterford, emerged on the shores of Marbella in last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 4th) of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, it spelled trouble. Find out about Victoria and her relationship with Calum here!

Who is Victoria?

Victoria Winterford is a 27-year-old former beauty queen and personal trainer from Essex.

She first met Calum Best back in 2017 when she was matched with the reality star on Celebs Go Dating. Victoria was also matched with James ‘Arg’ Argent from TOWIE and even went on a date with him afterwards.

Things on Celebs Go Dating didn’t work out all too well for Victoria and Calum. In fact, Calum stood Victoria up on their arranged date, without telling the producers or the other celebs. Many fans of the show were ecstatic when Victoria was brought back by the Dating Agency to dish out some humble pie for Calum, however she ended up taking him back.

So, if Victoria took Calum back then, could things be rekindled on Ex on the Beach?

Since her Celebs Go Dating appearance, Victoria has racked up quite the following on Instagram. She’s even earned a blue tick by her name.

Check her out @victoria.winterford.

Not only has Victoria been documenting her Ex on the Beach journey, she also shares tonnes of tips and tricks for personal training and fitness.

